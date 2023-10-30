IIT Roorkee And NRDC Join Hands To Scale-Up Innovation & Technology Transfer

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 30 (KNN) IIT Roorkee and the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) have signed an agreement to work together to support technology development.

This collaboration will accelerate the transfer of technology from IIT Roorkee to the global market, contributing to India's self-reliance in technology and economic growth.

NRDC's role in technology transfer and support for intellectual property development aligns with IIT Roorkee's innovation ecosystem, highlighting the crucial role of higher educational institutions in India's technological future.

Talking about the collaboration, Professor KK Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, emphasised,“IIT Roorkee is at the forefront as India transitions into a global manufacturing hub to boost its economy. Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) like ours play a leading role in intellectual property development, fostering novel ideas. Effective technology transfer is vital for global market reach. Our partnership with NRDC reflects our commitment to this vision, with the support of NRDC's extensive networks for global accessibility.”

Cmde. Amit Rastogi, Chairman & Managing Director, NRDC, stated,“NRDC also provides funding and grants as Technology Commercialization Support and these efforts can be accomplished with these types of collaborations for a broader range of inventors. With these Technology Readiness Level (TRL) boosted technologies, the Indian economy can be enhanced, and socio-economic benefits can be realised through such collaborative efforts.”

This strategic partnership aims to combine the strengths and expertise of IIT Roorkee and NRDC, facilitating the global market entry of technologies developed at the institute. The overarching goal is to bolster India's vision of economic self-reliance, with a central role for intellectual property (IP) in shaping the nation's future.

This collaboration represents a significant step in fully utilising IIT Roorkee's innovation ecosystem, emphasising its pivotal role in driving India's self-reliance in technology through accelerated technology transfer.

Additionally, NRDC officials visited IIT Roorkee's incubators, TIDES and TIH. These incubator units, operating under the banner of IIT Roorkee, have been instrumental in nurturing startups and entrepreneurs while fast-tracking the progress and commercialisation of cutting-edge technologies.

(KNN Bureau)