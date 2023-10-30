               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Meets With Heads Of Companies In China


10/30/2023 8:11:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The working visit of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the People's Republic of China continues, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov visited the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the People's Republic of China. Flowers were laid in front of the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and tribute was paid to his memory.

Then the Defense Minister met with the heads of several companies in the military-industrial complex in China.

At the meetings, which were also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the People's Republic of China, Bunyad Huseynov, the current state and prospects for the development of joint cooperation were discussed, and a detailed exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest was held.

MENAFN30102023000195011045ID1107331856

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search