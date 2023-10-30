Azerbaijani Defence Minister Meets With Heads Of Companies In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The working visit of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the People's Republic
of China continues, Azernews reports.
As part of the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov visited the
Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the People's Republic of
China. Flowers were laid in front of the monument to the National
Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and tribute was
paid to his memory.
Then the Defense Minister met with the heads of several
companies in the military-industrial complex in China.
At the meetings, which were also attended by the Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the People's
Republic of China, Bunyad Huseynov, the current state and prospects
for the development of joint cooperation were discussed, and a
detailed exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest was
held.
