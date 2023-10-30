Exploring The Dark Side Of Alaska With Robin Barefield's Award-Nominated True-Crime Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Murder and Mystery in the Last Frontier

2023 Silver Falchion Award

Robin Barefield

Murder and Mystery in the Last Frontier is a comprehensive narrative chronicling criminal cases shaping Alaska's history from the early 1900s to present day.

- Steven C. LeviKODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Amidst Alaska's captivating natural beauty lies a darker narrative, one punctuated by episodes of violent crime that defy easy explanation. In her most recent work, Robin Barefield escorts readers through the haunting chronicles of criminality that have stretched across Alaska, from the frozen tundra of Nome to the bustling city of Anchorage.“Murder and Mystery in the Last Frontier” is a carefully curated compendium that investigates infamous and obscure cases alike, from notorious figures like Ed Krause and Robert Hansen to the haunting, unsolved tragedy aboard the fishing vessel Investor. This compelling narrative has been recognized as a 2023 Silver Falchion Award finalist for the best true-crime book of the year.Barefield's unique vantage point-rooted in her extensive background in fish and wildlife biology-imbues her storytelling with added layers of richness and depth. She scrutinizes not only the criminal acts but also how Alaska's rugged landscapes can both mask and motivate these lawless deeds. It's an intricate blend of environmental science meeting criminal psychology, a perspective that elevates this work beyond mere historical recounting.While the primary focus remains historical, Barefield doesn't shy away from drawing connections to present-day societal concerns in Alaska, including current debates surrounding law enforcement practices and community safety in the state's more isolated regions. The book serves as both a detailed archive and a timely commentary, making it a gripping yet thoughtful read.Having previously turned her literary eye towards the mysteries and marvels of Alaska's wilderness, Barefield now pivots to illuminate its shadowy underbelly. When asked about her transition from celebrating Alaska's natural beauty to probing its darker aspects, Barefield replied,“I began researching true crime in Alaska for my Alaska wilderness mystery novels, and the cases fascinated me. Alaska is a huge state, and cultures, weather, and geography vary from one region to the next. By studying true crimes around the state from the early 1900s until the present day, I have gained a better understanding of the state's history as well as the societal and policing issues Alaska has faced over time. I hope my readers find this as interesting as I do.”Beyond its page-turning tales, this book serves as a significant record of Alaska's complex relationship with crime. Robin Barefield tackles legal stories that have not only captivated the state but also had lasting social and cultural impacts. For Alaskans, this work offers more than just suspense; it provides a lens through which to view and understand the darker aspects of Alaska's own history.The book has both captivated readers and garnered critical acclaim, revealing the untold stories of Alaska's darker side. Here's what people are saying:“I appreciate writers who capture the reader's attention with an exciting or unusual setting, for conducting solid research and for creating brave presentations of uncomfortable facts. Robin Barefield hits each with powerful, quality writing.” --Grace Elting Castle --Author of A Time to Wail, An Indian Country Novel“Fantastic 'on the ground' look at murders in Alaska!” --Steven C. Levi“... set against the breathtakingly beautiful and perilous Alaskan landscape. A must for your winter reading list.” – BestThrillersMurder and Mystery in the Last Frontier (ISBN 978-1637471302, Publication Consultants, 2022) is available at online bookstores everywhere.In addition to being available online, Murder and Mystery in the Last Frontier can be found at the following Alaskan bookstores:.Barnes and Noble, Anchorage, Alaska.Islander Bookshop, Kodiak, Alaska.Cost Savers, Kodiak, Alaska.Norman's Fine Gifts, Kodiak, Alaska.Big Ray's, Kodiak, AlaskaAbout the AuthorRobin Barefield lives in the wilderness on Kodiak Island, where she and her husband own a remote lodge. She has published five novels: Big Game, Murder Over Kodiak, The Fisherman's Daughter, Karluk Bones, and Massacre at Bear Creek Lodge, and two nonfiction books: Kodiak Island Wildlife and Murder and Mystery in the Last Frontier. Robin also writes a monthly true-crime newsletter about murder and mystery in Alaska. Robin invites you to join her at her website: and sign up for her newsletter. Robin also narrates a true-crime podcast: Murder and Mystery in the Last Frontier. You can find it at:For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: .

