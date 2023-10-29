Tehran, Riyadh Reach Initial Agreement On Visa Cancellation For Traders: Official

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 30 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran and Saudi Arabia have reached a preliminary agreement, on removing visa requirements for the two countries' traders, said Mohammad-Sadeq Qanadzadeh, deputy head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO).

Qanadzadeh stressed that, the efforts by the TPO, Iran's apparatus responsible for trade diplomacy, are in line with preparing the ground for Iranian traders and businessmen to establish connections with their foreign counterparts.

This month, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said, the country is exploring the possibility of removing visa requirements with a number of states, including Saudi Arabia.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached, in Beijing, a groundbreaking agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions within two months.

On Apr 6, the two countries officially announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016, in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran, after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.– NNN-IRNA