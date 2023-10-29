Jordanian FM Warns Against Danger Of War On Gaza To Spread In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN 29 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi warned on Sunday about the real danger of war in Gaza Strip spreading in the region.

In a statement, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this came during a meeting between its Al-Safadi and his counterparts from Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, and Belgium Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, in two separate meetings.

The two meetings also discussed efforts to stop the war and bring in humanitarian aid.

Al-Safadi stressed on the need to stop this raging war in Gaza and its aftermath which he described as a humanitarian disaster, and the need for the international community to work and immediately deliver urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Al-Safadi stressed the importance of building on the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly last Friday and presented by Jordan as Chairman of the Arab Group on the necessity of stopping the war, protecting civilians, and adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations. (end)

