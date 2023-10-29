Civilian Injured As Russian Troops Shell Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian man, 46, sustained injuries as a result of Russian shelling targeting the village of Novoberyslav in Kherson region.

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"In the afternoon, the invaders employed artillery to shell the settlement. A 46-year-old local resident, who was out in the street at the time of the attack, suffered injuries. The affected individual was hospitalized in serious condition. He sustained an explosive and open craniocerebral injury, a shrapnel wound to the head," the statement reads.

It is noted that medics are now fighting for the man's life.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion army launched 11 strikes on different areas across Ukraine in the past day alone.