Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Interport

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 29, 2023.



OKX Wallet now integrated with Interport

OKX Wallet has integrated with Interport , a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows users to perform Interchain swaps (cross-chain swaps) at the best rate due to cross chain liquidity aggregation contracts that source over 250 DEXes.

To access Interport with OKX, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to Interport via the web extension

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .