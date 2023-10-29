Next Group Of Idps Returns To Azerbaijan's Aghali Village

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The return of former IDPs to their native lands is underway in accordance with the presidential order.

Another resettlement to Zangilan's Aghali village took place. Around 25 families (127 people) returned to Zangilan's Aghali village, Azernews reports.

Employees of the special mission of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangezur economic region, welcomed the residents of Aghali to the "smart village".

The heads of families of returning residents were presented with the keys to their new homes at the ceremony with the participation of representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Around 871 people (175 families) have settled in Aghali village in accordance with the "I State Program for the Great Return".

The resettlers will be provided with jobs in relevant institutions in accordance with their professional qualifications and skills, they will work in various government agencies, catering establishments, construction companies, garment factories and other places.

All infrastructure conditions have been created in Aghali village, including a public service center, a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, public catering facilities, etc.