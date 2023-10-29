Next Group Of Idps Returns To Azerbaijan's Aghali Village

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The return of former IDPs to their native lands is underway in
accordance with the presidential order.
Another resettlement to Zangilan's Aghali village took place.
Around 25 families (127 people) returned to Zangilan's Aghali
village, Azernews reports.
Employees of the special mission of the President of Azerbaijan
in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of
the East Zangezur economic region, welcomed the residents of Aghali
to the "smart village".
The heads of families of returning residents were presented with
the keys to their new homes at the ceremony with the participation
of representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and
Internally Displaced Persons.
Around 871 people (175 families) have settled in Aghali village
in accordance with the "I State Program for the Great Return".
The resettlers will be provided with jobs in relevant
institutions in accordance with their professional qualifications
and skills, they will work in various government agencies, catering
establishments, construction companies, garment factories and other
places.
All infrastructure conditions have been created in Aghali
village, including a public service center, a school, a
kindergarten, a bank, a post office, public catering facilities,
etc.
