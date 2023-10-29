HDTV Supply Introduces Cutting-Edge Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers To Revolutionize AV Distribution

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 28, 2023 2:17 am - HDTV Supply, a prominent provider of high-quality audio and video equipment, is excited to announce the launch of its latest website: Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers, now available at
Los Angeles, CA: Oct 28, 2023 - HDTV Supply, a prominent provider of high-quality audio and video equipment, is excited to announce the launch of its latest website: Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers, now available at These state-of-the-art matrix switchers are set to redefine the world of AV distribution, offering superior performance, flexibility, and scalability for professional applications.
HDTV Supply's Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers mark a significant leap forward in the field of audiovisual distribution.
Whether you are a professional in the realm of corporate meetings and conference rooms or a home theater enthusiast seeking the ultimate AV experience, HDTV Supply's Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers provide the adaptability and versatility needed for a wide range of applications.
“We are excited to launch our new website for Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers,” said a spokesperson, at HDTV Supply.“Our customers rely on us for high-performance AV solutions, and our new Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers represent our commitment to delivering top-notch products that excel in both quality and flexibility. We are thrilled to offer a solution that meets the diverse AV distribution needs of our customers.”
These WolfPack Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers allow users to switch LC fiber signals where there is a need to connect multiple fiber sources to multiple fiber or sources and/or 4K HDMI devices up to one mile away. These Fiber Optic Matrix Routers are very secure, as they are not susceptible to electromagnetic interference.
All have 80ms seamless switching, zero (20ms) latency, support any size or quantity of video walls, have tablet app control & come in sizes from an 8x8 to an 160x160...with all in stock with free USA shipping.
These WolfPack Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers Feature:
Ships in ~5 Days after Building & Testing
Supports up to 160-Fiber Optic Ins & Fiber Optic Outs
Uses Single Link Fiber Optic In & Fiber Optic Out Cards
Supports Video Wall Processing with 180° TV Flipping
Control via iPad App, Android App & Web Browser (WEB GUI)
40-Preset SAVE & RECALL scenes
Fast 80ms Switching
Only 20ms Latency
Created in a Universal Chassis
Supports 16x9, 4x3 & Zoom Aspect Ratios
DIP Switch resolution scaling on each card
Custom control via RS232 and TCPIP
Universal Power Supply
Optional HDMI In & Out cards
Optional HDMI via CAT6 (HDBaseT) to 330'
Optional VGA, RGB, & Fiber to 1 mile
3-Year Advance Replace Warranty
Free USA Shipping
Free International Shipping w/Wire Transfer
Save 5% buying with a Check or Wire Transfer
Overall, our WolfPack Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers are versatile and powerful devices that can be used in a variety of applications to improve the performance, scalability, reliability, and security of networks.
HDTV Supply, and its subsidiary, Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers, is committed to providing its customers with the best possible products and services. The company offers a wide range of support options, including online documentation, technical support, and training.
The new WolfPack Fiber Optic Matrix Switchers are available now, please visit further information contact:
Press Relations
HDTV Supply, Inc.
TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)
TEXT: 1-833-648-3777
WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722
Skype: 1-805-732-2528
NEWSROOM: press[@]hdtvsupply
