Paul, Mt Shasta Guide, Announces Spectacular 11.11 Stargate Activations Event

Renowned Mt Shasta Guide, Paul is thrilled to unveil an extraordinary and transformative event for spiritual seekers, adventurers, and stargazers alike. On November 11th, 2023, a unique opportunity will unfold on the slopes of Mount Shasta as Paul guides participants through the enchanting world of 11.11 Stargate Activations.

Paul, a seasoned guide who has dedicated his life to exploring and understanding the profound mysteries of Mount Shasta, invites you to join him for an unforgettable journey. Nestled amidst the breathtaking beauty of Mount Shasta, this event is a rare opportunity to unlock the cosmic portal of the 11.11 Stargate. Paul's expertise and deep connection with this sacred land make him the perfect guide for exploring this magical date's mysteries.

The date 11.11 is known to have a unique energetic significance in spiritual and metaphysical circles. It is believed to be a powerful portal for spiritual growth, awakening, and transformation. Those who have experienced the 11.11 Stargate describe it as a profound and life-altering event.

Stargate Activations and Cosmic Alignment: Participants will be guided through activations to align with the powerful 11.11 Stargate energies. The event offers a unique opportunity to tap into the cosmic alignment and accelerate spiritual growth.



Guided Meditations and Soul Journeys: Paul, an experienced Mt Shasta guide , will lead attendees through guided meditations and soul journeys designed to enhance their spiritual awareness, foster inner peace, and cultivate a deeper connection with the universal consciousness.



Sacred Ceremonies and Healing Practices: The event will feature carefully curated sacred ceremonies and healing practices to create a space for spiritual healing, growth, and rejuvenation. Participants will have the chance to experience transformative healing energies.

Knowledge Sharing and Spiritual Insights: Paul will share profound spiritual insights and knowledge about the cosmic significance of 11.11 and how these energies can be utilized to lead a more balanced, fulfilling life.

Why Choose Paul as Your Mt Shasta Guide:

Paul has spent years exploring and connecting with the spiritual energies of Mount Shasta. He has an intimate understanding of the unique energy that surrounds the mountain and the significance of the 11.11 Stargate. His guided experiences are known for their transformative impact on participants, leaving them with a deeper sense of self and a profound connection to the cosmic forces at play.

Paul shared his excitement about the upcoming gathering. "The 11.11 Stargate Activations on Mount Shasta is an opportunity for individuals to connect with the universe profoundly. The energy of Mount Shasta amplifies the transformative power of the 11.11 portal, making this event an extraordinary and enlightening experience."

Participant Testimonials:

Participant 1: "Paul's guidance on Mount Shasta is beyond words. His deep understanding of the mountain's energy and the 11.11 Stargate was enlightening. I experienced a spiritual awakening like never before."

Participant 2: "I can't thank Paul enough for the experience on Mount Shasta. The 11.11 Stargate activation was a life-changing event. His wisdom and guidance made it all the more special."

With limited availability, this 11.11 Stargate Activations event promises to be a unique and life-altering experience. To reserve your spot and explore the cosmic mysteries of the 11.11 Stargate on Mount Shasta, contact Paul, your trusted Mt Shasta Guide.

Date: November 11th, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm Location: Mount Shasta, California

Paul is a highly regarded guide with a deep connection to the mystical energies of Mount Shasta. With a wealth of knowledge and a passion for spiritual exploration, Paul has been guiding individuals on transformative journeys through the sacred lands of Mount Shasta for many years.

MT. SHASTA SPIRITUAL TOURS

1725 GRANT ROAD, MT SHASTA

CA, 96067, UNITED STATES

Website -

Email -

(424) 345-7333