Jordan, Bahrain Call For Joint Arab Action To Halt Conflict In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Oct 29 (NNN-PETRA/BNA) – Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, and visiting Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, yesterday stressed the importance of joint Arab action, to halt the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

During a meeting in Amman, both parties emphasised the importance of safeguarding civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations, in line with a recent UN General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza, while warning against a potential spillover of the conflict.

They underscored the importance of the Palestinian issue, advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with its capital in East Jerusalem, along the 1967 borders through a two-state solution as the sole path to a just, permanent, and comprehensive regional peace.

The two ministers also urged international efforts to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave, while condemning the killings and targeting of civilians.– NNN-PETRA/BNA