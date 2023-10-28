Turkmenistan And Türkiye Plan To Significantly Increase Trade Turnover

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 28. Turkmenistan and Türkiye intend to increase their trade turnover to
$5 billion, Trend reports.
This was stated at a meeting in Ankara between Deputy Chairman
of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for the Trade Complex,
Textile Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Batyr Atdaev and Vice
President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz.
The importance of rapid implementation of trade-promoting
measures, such as reducing duties, granting long-term visas, and
improving procedures, was emphasized to achieve this goal.
During the meeting, efforts to strengthen economic, political,
and cultural ties between the two countries were also assessed.
Yilmaz stressed the need to accelerate the process of signing an
agreement on mutual promotion and protection of investments, as
well as the usefulness of regular meetings of the Intergovernmental
Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation.
He also noted that the upcoming Türkiye-Turkmenistan Business
Forum in Ankara will be a good opportunity for businessmen and
investors to meet and discuss the possibilities of implementing
joint projects.
In turn, Batyr Atdaev stressed that Türkiye is an important
trading partner of Turkmenistan and also noted the successful work
of Turkish companies in Turkmenistan in the implementation of major
construction projects.
Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye
continues to develop thanks to joint projects in the fields of
energy, construction of transport infrastructure, and trade, which
contributes to strengthening economic ties and provides mutual
benefits for both countries.
