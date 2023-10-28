Turkmenistan And Türkiye Plan To Significantly Increase Trade Turnover

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 28. Turkmenistan and Türkiye intend to increase their trade turnover to $5 billion, Trend reports.

This was stated at a meeting in Ankara between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for the Trade Complex, Textile Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Batyr Atdaev and Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz.

The importance of rapid implementation of trade-promoting measures, such as reducing duties, granting long-term visas, and improving procedures, was emphasized to achieve this goal.

During the meeting, efforts to strengthen economic, political, and cultural ties between the two countries were also assessed.

Yilmaz stressed the need to accelerate the process of signing an agreement on mutual promotion and protection of investments, as well as the usefulness of regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation.

He also noted that the upcoming Türkiye-Turkmenistan Business Forum in Ankara will be a good opportunity for businessmen and investors to meet and discuss the possibilities of implementing joint projects.

In turn, Batyr Atdaev stressed that Türkiye is an important trading partner of Turkmenistan and also noted the successful work of Turkish companies in Turkmenistan in the implementation of major construction projects.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye continues to develop thanks to joint projects in the fields of energy, construction of transport infrastructure, and trade, which contributes to strengthening economic ties and provides mutual benefits for both countries.