Top Ways To Trade The Artificial General Intelligence Boom Today

The artificial intelligence (AI) story shows no signs of slowing. Instead, AI – which could be worth $1.8 trillion by 2030, according to Statista – is already changing just about everything. In fact, it's already changing drug discovery, education, finances, and cyber threats. In short, the AI boom is just getting started, and there's still plenty of money to be made from it. All of which is beneficial for companies, such as VERSES AI Inc. (NEO: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) , Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) , Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) , and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

Even better, companies are racing toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), where AI can perform all human cognitive skills better than the smartest human, as noted by Forbes. In fact, according to DeepMind co-founder and author Mustafa Suleyman, as also noted by Forbes,“AI will achieve this human-level performance within the next three years.”

VERSES Technologies Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQX: VRSSF) Stands to Benefit

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its intelligent software platform, GeniusTM, for exclusive private beta partners and a demo of select GeniusTM capabilities during a November 3rd webinar.



Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES, unveiled the company's key corporate announcement last month, emphasizing its goals with the rollout plans of GeniusTM and the ambition to offer better foundations for AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). GeniusTM is a cloud-hosted platform for developing 'smartware' - software agents that can learn, reason, adapt and interact in digital and physical domains. GeniusTM is designed to power a new breed of 'smart' applications and devices that we believe everyone, from small developers to large Fortune 500 companies, wants but s to build with current state of the art tools.” said René.

“We have been overwhelmed by the early demand from more than 1,500 developers, engineers, and large enterprises that have already requested early access to Genius. Although many will have to wait for public beta, we believe the time has come to give a sneak peek of Genius'TM capabilities so that everyone can see the potential of this technology. Today's announcement marks an important step in our go-to-market strategy, to form new partnerships and to continue innovation toward making general intelligent software available to all,” said René.

The 2023 Gartner AI Hype Cycle predicts that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) will take more than 10 years to reach a plateau of productivity. However, according to Gartner, First Principles AI, which describes the methodology VERSES employs, has the potential to accelerate the development of AGI and all other AI adoption within a few years.

“We believe that our First Principles approach, based on standards, utilizing natural computing and backed by neuroscience-based methods like Active Inference, positions us as a front-runner in the race for AGI, often called the "Holy Grail of AI,” said René.



The GeniusTM beta began in October and is rolling out to a select group of ten private beta partners; enterprise software developers will be granted“early access” to GeniusTM to test various diverse use cases over the next few months. The company will announce each private beta partnership as it launches over the coming weeks and months.

With this announcement, VERSES continues demonstrating its leadership, innovation and commitment to enable a smarter, safer, and more accessible path to AGI.

Nvidia and Lenovo announced an expansion of their partnership with new, hybrid solutions and engineering collaboration that supports their shared vision to bring the power of generative AI to every enterprise. In close collaboration with NVIDIA, Lenovo will deliver fully integrated systems that bring AI-powered computing to everywhere data is created, from the edge to the cloud, helping businesses easily deploy tailored generative AI applications to drive innovation and transformation across any industry.

Microsoft and Submittable, a leading grants management and corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform announced a strategic partnership to collaborate and innovate together to enable Submittable to develop new solutions powered by Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Service, to provide public, private and nonprofit organizations with the solutions to accelerate social impact and better serve their communities. Among the first offerings to be rolled out by Submittable is a new-to-market set of tools to further the mission of AI for good and improve the application process for grant givers and seekers.

Meta Platforms reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. "We had a good quarter for our community and business," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "I'm proud of the work our teams have done to advance AI and mixed reality with the launch of Quest 3, Ray-Ban Metasmart glasses, and our AI studio."

Advanced Micro Devices introduced flagship laptop graphics processor AMD RadeonTM RX 7900M, the fastest AMD RadeonTM GPU ever developed for laptops.. Built on groundbreaking AMD RDNATM 3 architecture, the new high-performance GPU brings incredible gaming and content creation performance to mobile systems, delivering 7% on average higher performance than the competitive offering in select games at QHD resolution. In addition, today Alienware announced the latest member of the Alienware m18 laptop family featuring the new AMD Radeon GPUs. Powered by AMD RyzenTM 9 7945HX processors and AMD Radeon RX 7900M GPUs and leveraging advanced AMD smart technologies3, the Alienware m18 is the ultimate AMD AdvantageTM laptop, offering astonishing performance to power the most demanding games and content creation applications.

