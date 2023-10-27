Michigan Lawmakers Have Historic Opportunity To Create Jobs, Cut Pollution With Clean Energy Legislation

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 27, 2023 /3BL/ - Ceres celebrated the Michigan Senate passage of ambitious clean energy legislation and called on the Michigan House to promptly take up and pass the legislation that is highlighted by a 100% clean electricity standard in 2035.

Ceres has been working with companies and investors to support Michigan's clean energy legislation throughout the ongoing legislative session. In September, 15 businesses signed a letter to lawmakers and Gov. Grethen Whitmer declaring their support for an accelerated transition to 100% clean electricity that prioritizes jobs, equity, and affordability, and that helps Michigan maximize recent federal climate and clean energy investments.

“Passing legislation to achieve 100% clean energy while prioritizing affordability, equity, and job creation is an important step toward building a more just net zero economy that will enhance the vitality, competitiveness, and growth of our state,” the letter said . It was signed by Bell's Brewery, Brewery Vivant, Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits, CleanCapital, Crystal Mountain Resort, IKEA US, New Belgium Brewing, Nexamp, REI, Sealed, Siemens, Trane Technologies, Uplight, Walker-Miller Energy Services, and Worthen Industries.

The legislation that passed the Michigan Senate would codify into law many aspects of Gov. Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate Plan, which was released in 2022 and was also welcomed by Michigan businesses as an important tool to guide climate, public health, and economic development policy in the state.

Companies increasingly support clean energy policies not only to reduce climate pollution that threatens their operations, but because they bring significant business and economic benefits. According to a recent analysis conducted by 5 Lakes Energy and the MI Energy Innovation Business Council, the legislation would create nearly 160,000 jobs, increase Michigan's GDP 2.5% by 2050, and save households $145 in energy costs annually by 2035.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit organization working with the most influential capital market leaders to solve the world's greatest sustainability challenges. Through our powerful networks and global collaborations of investors, companies and nonprofits, we drive action and inspire equitable market-based and policy solutions throughout the economy to build a just and sustainable future. For more information, visit ceres and follow @CeresNews.

Media Contact : Helen Booth-Tobin, , 617-247-0700 ext. 214