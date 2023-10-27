2 People Killed, 9 Injured In Kabul Blast: Zadran

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KAABUL (Pajhwok): Two people were killed and nine others injured in a blast in capital Kabul late on Thursday, an official said.

Police Spokesperson Khalid Zadran told Pajhwok Afghan News the blast took place in a market situated in the limits of 18th Police District.

“Initial information said that two of our fellow citizens are martyred and nine others injured who are evacuated to the nearby hospital,” he said.

Social media activists wrote that the blast took place at around 7:30 pm inside a sport hall in Pul-i-Khoshk locality of capital Kabul.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast as yet.

nh

Hits: 34