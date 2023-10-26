Joint Steps Against Biased Campaigns Towards Azerbaijan, Türkiye Play Important Role - Speaker

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Speaker
of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), who is on an official visit to
Türkiye, at a meeting with President of the Grand National Assembly
of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, criticized the dissemination of
information in some organizations that is far from reality, biased
attitude towards Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Trend reports.
The speaker noted that Armenia's Western protectors
are making accusations against Azerbaijan on the basis of Armenia's
false claims.
In addition, Gafarova said that a number of
international parliamentary organizations, parliaments of foreign
countries adopt anti-Azerbaijani resolutions, although for 30 years
they have never reacted to the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani
lands, the expulsion of more than one million of Azerbaijani people
from their native lands, ethnic cleansing by Armenia, the
destruction by Armenia of Azerbaijani cities, villages, the
destruction of historical, cultural and religious monuments.
The speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) noted the
importance of taking joint steps against the campaigns against
Azerbaijan and Türkiye, stressed the importance of coordination
between Azerbaijani delegations in international parliamentary
organizations as one of the most important areas of
inter-parliamentary cooperation.
Moreover, Kurtulmus noted that Türkiye is next to
Azerbaijan on all platforms.
He highlighted the inaction of the OSCE Minsk Group
for many years, which did not take any action to resolve the
Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Speaking about the fact that
currently there are states and some lobbying circles that are
trying to hinder Azerbaijan's fair struggle, the president of the
Turkish Parliament said that Azerbaijan is also winning victories
in the field of diplomacy.
