Irish Meps Urge EU Leaders To Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (KUNA) - Irish members of the European Parliament Thursday urged the European Council (EU summit) to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"Given the intensity of hostilities, and the enormous loss of life that has already occurred, we consider that calling for anything less than an immediate ceasefire would depart from the European Union's responsibility to uphold international law, to protect human life, and to secure peace," they said in a joint statement ahead of a meeting of EU leaders.

Eight of Ireland's 13 MEPs signed the statement.

Irish MEP Clare Daly on her social media X message said "Europe's leaders meet today and tomorrow to discuss Gaza.

The terms of their statement matter. There is talk of calling only for a "humanitarian pause." That's not the same as a ceasefire - it's a temporary stop, possibly of mere hours, to the killing, after which it continues." (end)

