HONOR X9b Review - The Unbreakable Smartphone

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Even better? This phone is incredibly tough. Drop it and chances are that it'll be just fine.

The HONOR X9b is an upgrade from the previous model. It has better features across the board. The screen is bigger at 6.78 inches, and it's a clear AMOLED type with a resolution of 1,200 x 2,652px. It refreshes faster too, at 120 Hz. The phone uses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the back, there's a main 108MP camera, a 5MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP close-up camera. For selfies, there's a 16MP camera in a small cutout on the screen.

Design and colour

The HONOR X9b makes a statement right from the first glance.

It's made from aluminium and strong plastic, which means it's light but solid. The design is simple but stylish, showing how good HONOR is at making modern-looking phones. It has smooth edges and a clean look. It weighs 185 gm and is 7.98mm thick, making it easy to hold and nice to use.

But the real highlight is its new sunset orange colour. Instead of the usual standard colours we see on most phones, this bright orange is different and bold. It's a choice for people who want to stand out. The shiny finish makes the colour pop even more, and it doesn't easily show fingerprints or smudges thanks to a special coating.

With this shade, HONOR has combined style and utility. It's also available in emerald green and midnight black.

Display

The HONOR X9b is designed with an emphasis on durability and protection. Its standout feature, the 'ultra-bounce anti-drop display,' allows the phone to withstand falls up to 1.5 meters, even on challenging surfaces like marble.

This resilience is thanks to a detailed three-layer protective system. Firstly, the screen is strengthened. Next, there's a protective buffer around it, and finally, the phone's internal structure seals the deal. The standout is a special cushioning material with tiny, flexible gaps that wrap around the screen.

This material can absorb impacts much better than conventional designs. Plus, the phone provides 360° protection, guarding every face and corner. After extensive testing and innovation, the HONOR X9b proudly introduces this advanced shock-absorption approach, known as HONOR's ultra-bounce technology.

Battery + camera:

The X9b is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Paired with up to 12GB of RAM (extendable to 20GB with virtual RAM) and 256GB of storage, the phone gives a flagship level of performance for all your multitasking and entertainment needs.

MagicOS 7.2 ensures the X9b's hardware and software meld seamlessly, pushing performance envelopes.

The massive 5800mAh battery promises up to three days of runtime. You can use it for many hours without needing to charge. Whether you're playing games, watching videos, or just browsing, the phone keeps running. Plus, it's smart about saving power, so you get the most out of each charge. With its efficient battery, you won't have to worry about charging it often, making it great for busy days or trips.

The HONOR X9b has an impressive three-camera setup. It has a high-resolution 108MP main camera that takes clear and detailed shots. Next, there's a 5MP ultra-wide camera perfect for capturing broader scenes, and a 2MP macro camera dedicated to detailed close-up images.

Beyond this, the camera has a 3X zoom feature, letting you zoom in without losing image clarity. What truly sets this phone apart is its special motion capture ability. Even if your subject is moving quickly, whether they're running, dancing, or spinning, you'll get clear shots with the X9b.

Verdict

The HONOR X9b is impressive all around. Its vibrant colour stands out and catches the eye. It's built to last, with strong materials and special cushion technology to protect against drops.

The 108MP camera ensures clear photos, and the big 5,800mAh battery means you won't be charging it all the time. Most importantly though, the HONOR X9b delivers on all fronts giving a flagship-level performance and plenty of features you wouldn't expect in a mid-ranger but the HONOR X9b gives all that and more. All in all, it's a colourful, tough, and feature-rich phone that's worth considering.