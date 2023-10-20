QCAA Organises 5Th Safety Enhancement Initiatives Group Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), hosted the Fifth Safety Enhancement Initiatives Group meeting (SEIG/5) of the Middle East Regional Aviation Safety Group, which operates under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Regional Office.

In addition to hosting the meetings of the National Continuous Monitoring Coordinator (NCMC), and the National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP) workshop from October 15-19 with the participation of 14 countries.

This meeting is part of the organizational structure of the Regional Aviation Safety Group (RASG-MID) for the Middle East region, which was formed by a decision of the ICAO Council. The participation of member states is mandatory, as part of their commitment to implement what is stated in the Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP) and the roadmap agreed upon within the framework of the decisions issued by ICAO General Assembly meetings.

Achieving and ensuring air safety is an obligation that falls on all member states by implementing the necessary requirements, and ensuring that operators and service providers comply with those requirements in the implementation of global, regional, and national safety plans.

The State of Qatar is considered one of the leading countries in achieving the highest rates of compliance with air safety standards, and is also one of the most prominent countries participating in the“No Country Left Behind” initiative, due to Its previous expertise and experience, and effective role and contributions in achieving further development of the civil aviation sector in the world.