Gryphon Introduces Procare+: Simple Internet Security And Parental Control Service

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gryphon , a leader in home network cybersecurity, unveiled its latest innovative service: Gryphon ProCare+ . This new service is set to simplify the way families experience internet connectivity and security, offering convenience, and peace of mind. ProCare+ bundles two Gryphon routers for an affordable monthly price of $14.99.The Gryphon ProCare+ service aims to address the evolving challenges of today's connected families. With the proliferation of devices and the growing importance of online safety, Gryphon is delivering an all-encompassing solution that combines advanced security, seamless setup, comprehensive parental controls, and top-notch customer support.Seamless InstallationOne of the standout features of Gryphon ProCare+ is its seamless installation process. Setting up two Gryphon routers has never been easier. Gryphon's expert team preconfigures both routers, ensuring that they work out of the box to provide strong, reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home. This means that customers can enjoy maximum security and connectivity from the moment Gryphon ProCare+ package is received.Advanced Parental ControlsFor parents, ensuring a safe online environment for their children is paramount. Gryphon ProCare+ equips the parent with advanced parental control features that allows the customer to monitor and manage the family's internet usage with ease. Filter content, set usage schedules, and receive real-time alerts to ensure children are protected online.Robust CybersecurityGryphon's expertise in network security is at the heart of ProCare+. With ProCare+, customers can benefit from Gryphon's advanced cybersecurity features, including malware protection and network intrusion detection/prevention. Family's online activities are shielded from cyber threats, providing peace of mind in an increasingly connected world.Premium SupportGryphon's dedicated support team is available to assist with any networking issues. Whether it's troubleshooting, optimizing the network, or providing guidance on setup, Gryphon noted their experts are just a call or message away to take the hassle out of a sometimes daunting task."Our mission at Gryphon is to empower families with the tools they need to stay safe and connected in today's digital age," said John Wu, CEO and Co-founder at Gryphon. "With Gryphon ProCare+, we are taking that commitment to the next level by offering an unparalleled combination of security and convenience for a low monthly price. We believe every family deserves the peace of mind that comes with a Gryphon-protected home network."Gryphon ProCare+ is now available for a monthly price of $14.99, including two Gryphon routers, advanced parental controls, and malware/ransomware protection.For more information about Gryphon ProCare+, please visit .About Gryphon:Gryphon is a leading provider of home network security and parental control solutions. With a focus on safeguarding families in today's connected world, Gryphon offers advanced cybersecurity features, seamless setup, and robust parental controls, ensuring a secure and worry-free online experience for everyone.

