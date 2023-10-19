ANY.RUN Launches Threat Intelligence Feeds To Help Organizations Improve Threat Coverage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UAE, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading interactive online malware sandbox, today launched Threat Intelligence Feeds , a new service that provides organizations with a continuous stream of up-to-date threat data.

The service delivers malicious IPs, URLs, and domains, as well as contextual metadata to speed up incident investigations.

Key Features of ANY Threat Intelligence Feeds:

. Fresh data from a global community: ANY has a community of over 300,000 members who analyze more than 14,000 public samples of malicious files and links every day using the sandbox. In Q3 2023 alone, the platform has generated close to 49 million Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), the data crucial for timely detection of malware. This data is used in ANY's Threat Intelligence Feeds.

. Rich, reliable data source: IOCs are extracted from network traffic and malware configurations found in memory dumps. ANY uses whitelists and proprietary algorithms to clean the data and filter out false positives.

. Near real-time updates: Fresh IOCs are pulled from the sandbox every two hours, ensuring that organizations have the latest threat data to protect their systems.

. Contextual metadata: ANY provides contextual metadata to accompany IOCs to accelerate incident analysis. This metadata includes related file hashes, first and last detection times, accessed network ports, and malware classification tags.

. Customizable data formats: Organizations can choose to integrate URLs, IPs, and domains feeds separately, or receive everything together. Data can be delivered in the STIX format, which is compatible with most SIEM (security information and event management) solutions.

Pricing and Availability

ANY's Threat Intelligence Feeds service is available now. Contact ANY sales team to discuss pricing and get answers to any questions.

About ANY

ANY is a cloud-based malware sandbox that allows users to analyze malware by directly interacting with it in a safe VM environment. The company has a community of over 300,000 members and is committed to providing organizations with the tools and data they need to protect their systems from cyberattacks.

