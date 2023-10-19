Sharjah Airport Organises 'Customer Service Week' Initiative To Promote Self-Service Travel

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

As part of its efforts to boost its strategy and in line with its vision to position Sharjah Airport as one of the top five regional airports in providing leading travel experience and services to passengers, Sharjah Airport Authority organised the globally celebrated“Customer Service Week” initiative during the first week of October to highlight its self-service facilities at the airport. The initiative aimed at encouraging passengers to leverage the self-service facilities available at the airport, further fostering a culture of communication and achieving excellence in service delivery.

To inform passengers about the self-service travel process, the Customer Service Department coordinated with Sharjah Aviation Services, the airport's official ground handling service provider, and passport control. This entails printing the boarding pass and luggage tags, delivering them to the self-baggage drop, and then proceeding straight to complete passport control procedures and automatic boarding pass verification through the smart gates. After that, passengers can proceed to the new electronic gates to board the plane.

Dr Ahmed Alhmoudi, Director of Customer Service Department, said:“Sharjah Airport Authority consistently strives to offer innovative and smart services that elevate the passenger travel experience and adhere to the highest international standards of quality. As part of our ongoing commitment to delivering a distinctive and comfortable travel experience that enables passengers to spend more time in the airport facilities, we have made sure to assist and guide travellers on how to use the available smart services and technologies within the airport through the Customer Service Week initiative.”

Sharjah Airport Authority constantly works to improve Sharjah Airport's operations in order to meet the growing demand while providing the best services and the highest standards. The authority places a special emphasis on comfort, safety, and high-quality services while maintaining complete professionalism and flexibility. The authority has received numerous international accreditations in passenger service from the International Airport Council, the latest of which is the Public Health & Safety Readiness Accreditation. This makes Sharjah Airport the first in the Middle East to receive this accreditation and the second in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, expansion projects are being carried out to enhance the experience of passengers at the airport and boost the facilities and variety of services available to fulfil their needs, such as comfortable shops, restaurants, and waiting lounges.