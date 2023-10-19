(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Jaguar TCS Racing Approach Their Eighth Season In Formula E With Strongest Driver Line Up





. Jaguar TCS Racing head into the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship looking to build on their most successful season to date . Now featuring one of the strongest driver line-ups in the all-electric world championship, Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy bring their speed and skill, coupled with a lifetime of shared experiences having raced against each other since the age of six . The British race team produced their highest ever points haul in 2023, surpassing their 2022 achievements . The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 claimed both first and second position in the 2023 Teams' World Championship, certifying its status as the most advanced and efficient electric racecar in FIA Formula E . The technology learnings and transfer from the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 will continue to support reimagining Jaguar's future as an all-electric modern luxury brand from 2025 . The black, white and gold asymmetric livery makes a return after becoming a recognised frontrunner on the track, with a unique car for each driver . Jaguar TCS Racing are preparing for the official test in Valencia, before the tenth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gets underway in Mexico City on 13 January 2024



18 October 2023, DUBAI, UAE:



Between Kiwis Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy, they hold 15 wins, 37 podiums, 11 pole positions and 1,076 championship points, in addition to a lifetime of shared experiences as the duo grew up together racing in New Zealand.

Jaguar TCS Racing start the new season as a strong contender, having completed the 2023 season with four wins, 11 podiums, three pole positions, and 292 points, improving on and surpassing the achievements gained in previous seasons of Formula E. The 2023 season was also the third year in succession that the British team fought for the team or drivers' titles up to the last race of the season.



The formidable Jaguar I-TYPE 6 made up both the first and second position in the Teams' World Championship, after customer team Envision Racing won the overall championship. It demonstrates the pace and competitiveness of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 as, with Envision Racing, it won half the races in the championship (eight), secured 20 podiums, six pole positions and 596 Championship points. With this record of results, the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 has established itself as one the marque's most successful cars in a long and illustrious linage of competition cars.



Jaguar TCS Racing and their drivers kick off the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at official testing in Valencia next week. Returning for the rookie test session is South African Sheldon Van Der Linde. It marks the third time the 2022 DTM champion has driven in a rookie test for the team after delivering successful sessions earlier this year in Berlin and Rome.



Formula E continues to be a real-world test bed for Jaguar TCS Racing, as the team innovates and develops new technologies, improving efficiency and ultimately performance in their aim for World Championship success. This cutting-edge development powers race-to-road learning for JLR to support future road car programmes. The innovation and technology transfer from the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 will support the reimagination of Jaguar as an all-electric, modern luxury brand from 2025.

The team also continue to be joined by their world-class portfolio of partners that support and contribute to the team's mission and constant drive to innovate new technologies to drive performance, advance electric vehicle technologies and provide inspiration for the next generation. This includes title partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wolfspeed, Dow, Castrol, and OpenText. Official suppliers Alpinestars and AERO will also continue to support the team.



Racing in the world's first net zero carbon sport with the world's first net zero carbon race car aligns to JLR's commitment to have zero tailpipe emissions and to achieve carbon net zero across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039 as part of its Reimagine strategy.



James Barclay, Managing Director of JLR Motorsport and Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal, said:“Everyone at Jaguar TCS Racing is hugely motivated, recharged and ready to be racing again in the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Last season saw some incredibly competitive racing in the pinnacle of electric motorsport and we are all very proud of the car we produced and how we performed in what was our most successful season to date.



“As a team though we are always striving for the next step and we are incredibly motivated to once again fight for the World Championship in 2024. We have come incredibly close for the last three seasons and this consistency is testament to everyone in the organisation.

“With Nick joining the team alongside Mitch, I believe we have the driver line-up to help us with this objective. This tenth season of Formula E brings with it the addition of a new race in Tokyo, an iconic and important city that once again reinforces Formula E's World Championship and pinnacle of electric racing status. We look forward to the new challenges it will bring and to seeing Japanese fans enjoying FIA Formula E.”



Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing driver #9, said:“Last season the team and I experienced some amazing highs but also some lows together – which is common in motorsport. To achieve four wins was great and getting another top three finish in the drivers' championship is something I'm proud of. 2023 was a good year, but obviously left us wanting more as a team. And that has ultimately spurred us on for the upcoming season and I am determined to fight for the World Championship again. I've come so close for a number of years now.”

Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing driver #37, said:“Last season was my best performance in Formula E to date and it felt incredible to bring the fight for the World Championship down to the final weekend. Joining Jaguar TCS Racing is a really exciting move for me, and I am hungrier than ever. I can't wait to see what Mitch, the team and I can achieve together when we hit the race track in January.”

Official testing begins in Valencia, Spain, on 23 October 2023, before Jaguar TCS Racing return to racing in Mexico City for the first round of the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, on 13 January 2024.





