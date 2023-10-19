Refinery Vacuum Distillation Units Market Growth Set To Surge Significantly During 2021 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The growth of the refinery vacuum distillation units market is expected to be driven by a high reliance on crude oil for fossil fuels and plastic goods. Furthermore, capacity expansion and new crude oil refinery projects globally are driving the growth of the refinery vacuum distillation units market. However, high equipment costs may hinder the growth of the refinery vacuum distillation units market during the forecast period.

The global refinery vacuum distillation units market size was valued at $ 2.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Vacuum distillation is a part of the refining process that helps to produce petroleum products out of the heavier oils left over from atmospheric distillation. About 80% of the refineries operating in the U.S. have a vacuum distillation unit, a secondary processing unit consisting of vacuum distillation columns. As the name vacuum distillation implies, the distillation column is under a vacuum or significantly less than the atmospheric pressure of 760 millimeters of mercury (mmHg). At low pressures, the boiling point of the ADU bottoms is low enough that lighter products can vaporize without cracking, or degrading, the oil.

The global refinery vacuum distillation units market growth is driven by increase in petroleum products in the coming future. Furthermore, oil is a major component employed in the process of power generation. With the rising consumption rate of electricity across the world, the demand in the global refinery vacuum distillation units market has correspondingly increased. Moreover, one of the key drivers of refinery vacuum distillation units market is growing demand for the petrochemicals used to make plastics. However, the growth of the refinery vacuum distillation units market is restrained by factors such as lack of funds, delay in commissioning projects, acquiring lands, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles in developed and developing nations across the world.

The global refinery vacuum distillation units market is segmented into type and region. On the basis of type, the global refinery vacuum distillation units market is segregated into dry and wet. The dry segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.2%. This is attributed to the fact that dry refinery vacuum distillation units do not introduce steam into the tower, and are more applicable to gas oil and fuels production.

Competitive Analysis:

The Refinery Vacuum Distillation Units industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Refinery Vacuum Distillation Units Market include,

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Busch Group

Rufouz Hitek Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Edgen Murray

Maverick Engineering, Inc.

Maleta Cyclic Distillation LLC

KURAF MUHENDISLIK

Praj Industries

Alfa Laval

Axens

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific garnered the largest share of the market in 2020, and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study:

- On the basis of type, the dry segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 73% of the market share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

- Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of refinery vacuum distillation units. It accounted for around 35% of the global market share in 2020.

