“Invest In Tomorrow” At World Investment Forum 2023 Ignites Investment Insights For Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Abu Dhabi– The“Invest in Tomorrow” session, a prominent event held as part of the World Investment Forum 2023, brought together a distinguished panel of experts, policymakers, and thought leaders to explore innovative investment strategies and forward-thinking approaches to shaping the future of global finance.

Abu Dhabi announced a compelling opportunity for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) based on its strategic location, strong infrastructure and proactive economic policies. The session illuminated the opportunities and challenges that arise as a result of acquiring FDIs amidst the rapid advancements of Industry 4.0. Key factors like what makes Abu Dhabi an attractive destination for foreign investors and how these factors can be aligned with the transformative potential of Industry 4.0 technologies were discussed.

The session was opened by H.E Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). In this honour, he said,“Today's session will explore how Abu Dhabi is leveraging technology, innovation, and investment to drive its economic transition. When it comes to attracting FDI and fostering innovation which has become extremely important for countries striving to boost economic growth, we in Abu Dhabi know that creating the right environment is key. With our right support to startups, SMEs, partnerships between local businesses and multinational corporations, UAE attracted US$23 billion in FDI in 2022. With this session being unfolded, Abu Dhabi looks at achieving its vision to attract high-tech foreign investments and supporting local startups, making it a hub for entrepreneurs and a leader in new technologies. We are looking forward to sharing our experiences and work closely with leaders and key decision makers to drive sustainable economic growth by attracting FDIs, create skilled jobs and drive innovation through partnerships.”

Furthermore, the panel engaged in discourse on how FDI inflows can catalyse technological advancements and foster industrialization. The importance of proactive government policies, investment incentives, and regulatory frameworks in attracting FDIs and driving the growth of cutting-edge industries were discovered. The session highlighted the role of international trade and efforts to facilitate trade, sustainable practices, social responsibility, and inclusive development in shaping an environment that appeals to both investors and stakeholders, ensuring a holistic and equitable approach to economic progress.

Eminent financial experts like Haitham Al Subaihi, Acting Executive Director of FDI – Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO); Amer Kakish, CEO of Ittihad International Investment LLC, Board member of Abu Dhabi Chamber; Hasan Haider, Founder and Managing Partner at Plus Venture Capital (+VC) amongst others, delved into these cutting-edge investment strategies that have the potential to reform the global financial landscape, with a focus on adaptability and resilience.

Speaking about how Abu Dhabi is attracting FDIs in the era of Industry 4.0 and answering to what Abu Dhabi is doing correctly to top globally in receiving FDIs compared to countries seeing a 59% decline, Mr Haitham Al Subaihi, Acting Executive Director of FDI, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) said,“I feel honoured to be a part of this session and sitting amongst my fellow thought-leaders and experts. I am excited to share the success of Abu Dhabi in attracting FDI. We have incentive programs for companies and investors keen to invest in Agro-tech, fintech, health and energy sectors. We also provide land lease to private and public entities. We manage public-private partnership with large scale sectors in Abu Dhabi resulting in over 100 partners already settled in. Abu Dhabi has the most advanced ecosystem and a successful local backbone making it ready for a sustainable future. We introduced Incubator Hub 71 keeping in mind global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation. These are some of the many things that attract investors to setup in Abu Dhabi”

The panel highlighted the vital role that startups and SMEs play in bolstering economies by fostering job creation, driving innovation, and contributing to economic diversification. It unveiled the unique challenges and opportunities that arise in nurturing these dynamic ventures, and how they can become key drivers of economic growth. The panel additionally enlightened the participants on the measures taken by Abu Dhabi Government to attract and develop talent, and empower its vibrant startup ecosystem. The session emphasized on the importance of FDIs in taking centre stage to drive Abu Dhabi's economic development towards a sustainable and prosperous future.