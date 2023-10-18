GLOBAL CANCER TECHNOLOGY RECEIVES INITIAL PRE-CLINICAL RESULTS OF GCT-007 IN PSORIASIS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA AT MONROE, SCHOOL OF BASIC PHARMACEUTICAL & TOXICOLOGICAL SCIENCES EXPLORING GCT-007 FOR USE IN PSORIASIS

- Dr. Jean Christopher Chamcheu

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global Cancer Technology, Inc. announced today that it has received pre-clinical data using its drug, GCT-007, for the treatment of psoriasis at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Psoriasis is a widespread condition in which skin cells build up and form scales and itchy, dry patches and is thought to be triggered, at least in part, by an aberrant immune response.

“The involvement of the PI3Kinase and mTOR pathways in psoriasis have recently been reported. Thus, PI3K inhibitors such as GCT-007 have been increasingly considered as a potentially effective treatment for this common skin disease and we are delighted with these pre-clinical test results achieved at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.” said M. Karen Newell Rogers, PhD, Chief Scientific Consultant for Global Cancer Technology and a Professor and Immunologist at Texas A&M University.

“We are extremely pleased to see the positive effects that GCT-007 has generated in these initial studies as our work has previously demonstrated an important role for PI3K in this disease” noted Dr. Jean Christopher Chamcheu, Assistant professor of Pharmacology, School of Basic Pharmaceutical & Toxicological Sciences, and Research Director of the study.

“Psoriasis is a pipeline development for GCT-007 and we are complementing the outstanding pre-clinical results we have received to date in glioblastoma and drug resistant breast cancer studies. We are delighted to confirm the potential that our PI3K inhibitor demonstrates in the preclinical studies on psoriasis,” commented John Clark, the CEO of Global Cancer Technology.“Psoriasis is a $50 billion market and the success of GCT-007 as a viable treatment would have a huge impact on the market and on our company,” Mr. Clark further commented.

Global Cancer Technology is a pre-clinical stage biopharma company developing a small molecule PI3K inhibitor forglioblastoma and drug resistant breast cancer and soon planning to enter a phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the S Act of 1993 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements may involve various risks and uncertainties, some of which may be discussed in the Company's most recent shareholder letter. There is no assurance any new products can be cleared for sale by the FDA or successfully commercialized

