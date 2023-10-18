Cigna And Alkhaleej Takaful Join Hands To Deliver Quality Health Insurance Solutions In Qatar

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) AlKhaleej Takaful Insurance, a listed Qatari-based Company and Cigna Healthcare, a renowned global health insurance provider, have announced a strategic partnership, driven by a shared commitment to delivering high-quality and broad-range health insurance solutions in Qatar.

The collaboration reflects the companies' vision to ensure the physical well-being of individuals by facilitating their access to top-notch healthcare services, while the combined expertise and resources of the two organizations are expected to significantly improve the country's health insurance landscape. Cigna brings its world-class solutions and is committed to providing innovative and user-friendly tools to manage healthcare effortlessly. AlKhaleej Takaful will act as a local insurer and play a pivotal role through its wide experience and networking capabilities on the market as well as ensuring seamless local administrative and compliance support and assistance to clients in Qatar.

Jerome Droesch, Chief Executive of Cigna International Markets Business for Domestic Health and Health Services, expressed his enthusiasm over the partnership, saying that it created an opportunity for Cigna to deliver value-based products and services to a wider population in the region.

“This partnership ensures that we can offer people in Qatar the high-quality service, benefits, and healthcare access that our clients expect from Cigna Healthcare,” he said.

In this context, Droesch highlighted the wide range of digital solutions introduced by the company in the region, such as apps, online portals, and telehealth, which enable its clients to easily manage and access their health insurance plan and leverage healthcare benefits with relative ease.

Underscoring the advantages of the partnership, Abdulla Bin Ali Al-Assiri, Chief Executive Officer of AlKhaleej Takaful Insurance Company, said:“As we embark on this strategic alliance, our vision remains steadfast-to provide our customers with access to international healthcare products that cater to their evolving needs, whereby we aim to set new benchmarks in healthcare insurance services in Qatar by providing employers, families, and corporates with access to the highest quality care and protection.”

The partnership follows the introduction of mandatory health insurance for non-nationals and visitors by Qatar's Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) last year. It is expected to significantly elevate the standards of health insurance coverage and overall service delivery in the country.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health and vitality. With a heritage of over 230 years, Cigna Healthcare is committed to delivering a better future built on the vitality of every individual and community by providing healthcare, clinical management, and wellness programs to employers, individuals, and governments around the world.

Operating for more than 19 years in the Middle East region, Cigna Healthcare serves the GCC markets and Lebanon through its locally regulated entities. The company delivers both health and wellness services to individuals, employers, and government entities in the region.

Cigna Healthcare has been operating in the African continent for 60 years servicing over 250,000 members, through direct partnerships with locally licensed insurers in each market.

Cigna Healthcare maintains a global sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, employing over 70,000 people that service more than 189 million customer relationships.

