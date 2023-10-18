Litime Has Released 12V 100Ah Group 24 Lifepo4 Lithium Battery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LiTime , the renowned brand specializing in affordable LiFePO4 lithium batteries for RVs, trolling motors, and off-grid systems, proudly introduces their latest innovation – the LiFePO4 deep cycle battery Group 24 . With global compatibility, this battery seamlessly fits into the Group 24 battery box and can be utilized in all vehicle types available in the market. LiTime continues to pave the way in providing one-stop energy solutions, solidifying their position as industry leaders.【BCI Group 24 Size, Universal Fit】Built adhering to the industry-standard BCI battery size "Group 24," this battery is intelligently engineered to seamlessly integrate into a wide range of vehicles and applications. Its global compatibility with the Group 24 battery box ensures effortless installation in virtually any vehicle on the market. With its compact design, this battery minimizes space requirements, offering a hassle-free drop-in replacement for Group 24 AGM batteries.【1/3 Lighter, 8X Higher Energy Density】With a 41% increase in Volumetric Energy Density (VED) and a reduced volume of only 75% compared to the LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 31 battery , this product sets a new standard for efficiency. Not only is it 1/3 lighter than traditional Group 24 AGM batteries, but it also boasts an impressive 8X increase in Mass Energy Density (MED), delivering unparalleled power.With a high energy output of 100%, equivalent to 1280Wh, the LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 24 lithium battery outshines its AGM counterparts, which typically offer a mere 70Ah capacity and a useable output of just 420Wh at 50% depth of discharge (DOD). Experience the cutting-edge technology of effortless power and incredible longevity – the LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 24 lithium battery is here to transform the power storage needs.【1, Expandable to 20】The battery is not just compatible with the industry-standard Group 24 size, but it also offers flexibility and expansion capabilities. With the ability to effortlessly integrate 16 identical 12V 100Ah Group 24 batteries in a 4P4S configuration, the LiTime battery can easily be scaled from 1.28kWh to an impressive maximum of 20. Whether it's for RV, home backup system, or off-grid living, the LiTime battery is a great choice. With its versatility and adaptability, it can seamlessly fit into a variety of appliances and applications.【Grade-A LFP Cells and Robust BMS, 4000+ Cycles with 10-Year Service Life】LiTime remains committed to exclusively utilizing high-quality Automotive-grade LiFePO4 prismatic cells across its entire range of lithium batteries. The company's unwavering dedication to excellence ensures that the LiTime battery boasts exceptional durability and longevity. Its state-of-the-art Battery Management System (BMS) provides robust protection against potential hazards such as overcharging, overdischarging, overcurrent, overheating, and short-circuiting. With these cutting-edge safeguards in place, customers can rely on the LiTime battery to deliver unwavering performance throughout its impressive 10-year service life.【Price & Availability】With a $50 off new arrival, the price of this battery is $289.99. Additionally, new users can receive an extra 5% discount from LiTime official website.【 LiTime: A Pioneer in Energy Innovation】With over 14 years of esteemed experience, LiTime (formerly known as Ampere Time) leads the way in energy technology. As an esteemed energy technology company, LiTime specializes in delivering state-of-the-art power solutions for both industrial and residential applications. Renowned as a trailblazer, LiTime is passionately committed to developing cleaner and more sustainable energy products that have the power to revolutionize the electrical grid. Their unwavering focus on energy efficiency, reliability, and innovation position them as industry leaders in the ever-evolving energy technology landscape.

