King Of Bahrain Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. King Hamad bin
Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 18,
the Day of Restoration of Independence, Trend reports.
"Dear Excellency President Ilham Aliyev,
On the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, in my name and in the name of the people of
the Kingdom of Bahrain, I am pleased to present to your Excellency
our sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and
happiness.
We pray to God Almighty to grant your Excellency abundant health
and happiness, and to bless the people of the Republic of
Azerbaijan with further progress and prosperity.
I willingly assure your Excellency of my highest consideration,"
the letter said.
MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107265052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.