ENTSO-E Planning To Increase Electricity Trade Capacity In November

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) is planning to endorse a decision on increasing the capacity of interstate crossings between Ukraine and EU countries for electricity trade purposes in November 2023.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , following a meeting of EU Energy Ministers, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, ENTSO-E will decide on increasing the capacity of interstate crossings between Ukraine and EU countries this November to ensure the energy system balancing in case of enemy attacks.

Deputy Prime Minister of Spain Teresa Ribera noted that the European side will continue providing support for Ukraine's energy sector to strengthen its resilience, and will be looking for an opportunity to assist with decentralized generation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko briefed the European colleagues on the localized attacks on energy objects, which were launched by Russians in September-October 2023.

A reminder that, in June 2023, ENTSO-E increased the technical capacity of electricity imports to Ukraine and Moldova to 1,200 megawatts. The technical capacity of electricity exports from Ukraine and Moldova is 400 megawatts.