UST Is Making A Strategic Investment In Voereir To Further Expand Its Growth In The Telecoms Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEO of VoerEir

Closer ties with the Swedish software company VoerEir will enhance telecom testing and network transformation capabilities.

- Javier Garcia GomezSTOCKHOLM, NOT APPLICABLE, SWEDEN, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced a strategic investment in VoerEir , a Swedish software product company specializing in the development of advanced software solutions for testing, benchmarking, and certifying the physical and virtual networks of Communications Service Providers (CSP). VoerEir solutions simplify deploying network infrastructure to the cloud, solidifying UST's position as a leading DevSecOps provider for 5G and beyond.UST is expanding its presence in the rapidly growing telecommunications sector, partnering with innovative companies, and making strategic acquisitions positioned to address the primary challenges facing Tier-1 CSPs. Bolstered by the network engineering capabilities of the recently-acquired telecom engineering firm MobileComm, UST's significant Cloud, Data and DevSecOps expertise combines with VoerEir's Touchstone platform to ensure heightened network performance and reliability in a fully virtualized 5G network.VoerEir's Touchstone platform is a market-leading solution that helps telecom operators identify and resolve issues in their telecom cloud environments. With extensive automated test cases and pre-packaged tools, Touchstone is a comprehensive test system that empowers users to evaluate their cloud infrastructure's performance, functionality, robustness, stability, and security for telecom applications. The dynamic solution supports OpenStack and Kubernetes environments and provides deployment support for both private and public cloud deployments.UST's investment ensures that VoerEir is positioned to scale its business by leveraging UST's deep expertise in Cloud solutions, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and the telecommunications sector."We welcome this strategic investment from UST and believe that our closer relationship with the company will equip us with the capabilities and scale we need to continue growing as a credible and dependable partner in facilitating the transformation of CSPs from traditional legacy solutions to cutting-edge cloud-based NFV architecture. UST shares our vision for transforming the telecommunications industry through Cloud, Data and DevSecOps, and our growing ties will allow us to improve at scale as we innovate to meet evolving demand in a growing sector,” said Javier Garcia Gomez, Chief Executive Officer, VoerEir."This partnership further strengthens the growth strategy of UST's Cloud, DevSecOps and Data-oriented telecoms sector. We are excited to apply UST's experience and insights to VoerEir's innovative Touchstone platform to empower telecom operators. Our collaboration will simplify and streamline the evaluation of performance, functionality, robustness, stability, and the security of their cloud infrastructure for telecom applications,” said Aravind Nandanan, General Manager, Telecommunications, UST.VoerEir has an impressive list of clients, which includes three out of the top four Tier-1 Europe-based multinational communication service providers (CSPs) and one of the top three Tier-1 hyperscaler cloud providers based in the US. The Touchstone platform of VoerEir is an excellent addition to UST's core network engineering, DevSecOps, and Cloud capabilities. Together, these two prominent companies can deliver advanced solutions to Tier-1 CSPs.About VoerEir:VoerEir is a software product company that focuses on telecom engineering. The company was founded and is currently led by former executives of Ericsson. VoerEir helps telecom operators identify, fix, and eliminate pain points in their telco cloud environments by providing them with its market-leading software platform, "Touchstone." With more than 1,000 integrated test cases and over 130 person-years of R&D, VoerEir automates the testing of Telco Cloud environments for telecom operators, making it easier for them to maintain their systems.

Adriana Petkov

Buzz Marketing Solutions

+34 657127755

