Dubai Duty Free Honoured With Two Travel Industry 'Oscars' At Frontier Awards

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai Duty Free walked away with two awards at the recent Frontier Awards held at the iconic Carlton Hotel in Cannes, France.

The awards included the“People & Planet: Diversity & Inclusion Champion” award, while Colm McLoughlin, the Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, was awarded the“Frontier Pioneer Award”.

Held to coincide with the annual Tax Free World Association (TFWA) Conference and Exhibition, the Frontier Awards, which are often referred to as 'the Oscars of the travel retail industry', celebrate the innovation, creativity and excellence within the travel retail industry.

The“People & Planet: Diversity & Inclusion Champion” award acknowledged Dubai Duty Free's commitment and conscious efforts in championing diversity and inclusivity, offering equal opportunities while investing in the overall wellbeing and development of its people.

Dubai Duty Free officials on stage at the Frontier Awards included Colm McLoughlin, E Ramesh Cidambi, Sinead El Sibai, Mona Al Ali, Michael Schmidt and Sharon Beecham. Also seen is Kapila Ireland and Felix Barlow along with a representative of Diageo Global Travel. - Supplied photo

Meanwhile, the inaugural Frontier Pioneer Award was presented to Colm McLoughlin in recognition of his pioneering leadership at the helm of Dubai Duty Free for the past 40 years.

Commenting on the award, Colm McLoughlin said:“We are delighted to receive these Frontier awards, both of which are new, and are a testament to the entire team's hard work to ensure we run a successful retail operation which is focused on our employees and our customers.

“I was thrilled to receive the inaugural“Frontier Pioneer Award” marking 40 years of my time at Dubai Duty Free and I want to thank the organisers and judges for their consideration.

DFNI Frontier Editor Kapila Ireland and Publisher Felix Barlow, presenting the inaugural 'Frontier Pioneer Award' to Colm McLoughlin in recognition of his pioneering leadership at the helm of Dubai Duty Free for the past 40 years. - Supplied photo

“Winning at the Frontier Awards is a great way to kick-start our 40th Anniversary celebrations and I join our Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and our entire team in marking this milestone year.”

To date, Dubai Duty Free has received a total of twenty-one Frontier Awards since 1985, including ten Airport Retailer of the Year Awards, four Marketing Campaign of the Year Awards, and seven special category awards including three personal awards to Colm McLoughlin.

Hosted by DFNI Frontier magazine, this year's distinguished panel of judges, which comprised seven top industry leaders from across the travel retail sector, chose from a large number of entries from all over the world.

Also present on the occasion were senior Dubai Duty Free officials Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP- Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail and Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing.

