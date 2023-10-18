Russia describes Israel's strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza "war crime", blames US for it

(MENAFN) Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, termed Israel's strike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza a "war crime" and stated that the US was ultimately to blame for this action.



"The horrific attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip is clearly a war crime,” Medvedev declared early on Wednesday on Telegram.



"The final responsibility for it lies with those who cynically make money from wars in different countries and on different continents. Who thoughtlessly distribute colossal amounts of money for weapons, loading up their military-industrial complex. Who falsely proclaim their global mission to protect democratic values. USA," he stated.



In reaction to the Israeli attack on the hospital, Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, blasted US policy.



"I follow the news from the Middle East with horror and remember the thesis repeatedly voiced by former US President Barack Obama that thanks to American policy, the world has become much safer. Now we all see how much," Zakharova declared on Telegram.



According to Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra, an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of around 500 persons. This was reported by A Turkish news agency.



Social media footage revealed bodies strewn all over the hospital grounds.



A reporter for a Turkish news outlet claimed that thousands of Palestinians were inside the hospital when it was bombarded.

MENAFN18102023000045015839ID1107262439