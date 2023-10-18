Get A 5000 AZN Loan From Kapital Bank, Pay Only 150 AZN Monthly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank has introduced an exclusive campaign for cash loans. Under this exciting offer, clients opting for a loan from Kapital Bank can enjoy the benefit of paying just 150 manats per month for every 5,000 manats borrowed. This opportunity is available to individuals with verifiable official income.

The campaign covers loans processed via both digital channels and in bank branches. Furthermore, clients opting for online loans will not incur any withdrawal fees. This special offer will be valid from October 18 to November 30, 2023.

It should be noted that individuals receiving their salary or pension through a Kapital Bank or any other bank card can avail a cash loan of up to 30,000 manats at an annual rate starting at 10.9% for a duration of up to 59 months. For more information about the loan terms and to apply online, please visit .

