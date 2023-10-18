Get A 5000 AZN Loan From Kapital Bank, Pay Only 150 AZN Monthly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank has introduced an exclusive campaign for cash
loans. Under this exciting offer, clients opting for a loan from
Kapital Bank can enjoy the benefit of paying just 150 manats per
month for every 5,000 manats borrowed. This opportunity is
available to individuals with verifiable official income.
The campaign covers loans processed via both digital channels
and in bank branches. Furthermore, clients opting for online loans
will not incur any withdrawal fees. This special offer will be
valid from October 18 to November 30, 2023.
It should be noted that individuals receiving their salary or
pension through a Kapital Bank or any other bank card can avail a
cash loan of up to 30,000 manats at an annual rate starting at
10.9% for a duration of up to 59 months. For more information about
the loan terms and to apply online, please visit .
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the bank's various social network pages. To apply
for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank
installment card visit .
