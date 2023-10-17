69Th National Film Awards: Karan Johar Feels 'Emotionally Overwhelmed' With Win Of Shershaah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After bagging multiple awards, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah have won big at the National Film Awards. The film is inspired and based on the life of the late Captain Vikram Batra and has been honoured with the Special Jury Award in the Features Film category. At the National Awards ceremony today in New Delhi, Karan Johar said it is overwhelming for him to come again to the National Awards 25 years since his debut. Talking about it, Karan said, "It has been an exciting journey. Our film Shershaah, released in 2021, is the real-life story of Captain Vikram Batra."

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai pranks ex Vivek Oberoi; old Coco-Cola ad clip goes VIRAL on Reddit - WATCH

Karan also added, "We are forever grateful to the family for allowing us to tell the brave story to the entire world. It was depicted so beautifully by actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and directed by Vishnuvardhan. We are very proud directors and producers at Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala. Apoorva Mehta and myself are honoured, humbled and privileged to be here."

Speaking of what an exciting year it has been for him, the filmmaker said,“Well, personally, it is an exciting year. Only yesterday, I completed 25 years in the film industry. In 1998, my first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, won the National Award for Wholesome and Popular Entertainer of the Year. 25 years later, I am back here at the national award! What more can I ask for, for a journey, for a relationship with the audience and love that we have amassed over these years? I feel very humbled and overwhelmed."

ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards: Buchi Babu Sana terms Sukumar 'guru', thanks him as 'Uppena' wins Best Telugu Film