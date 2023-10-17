Buggyra Academy France Won Three Titles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Buggyra Academy France had every reason to celebrate as they clinched three titles at the conclusion of the French Truck Championship.

ALBI, FRANCE, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Téo Calvet dominated the overall classification, Raphaël Sousa emerged as the best among the Juniors, and the Calvet-Sousa duo accumulated the highest number of points in the team standings after the race weekend at the Albi circuit."The mission has been accomplished. Over the weekend, we secured victory in the overall category, triumphed in the Junior classification, and emerged victorious among the teams. It's an astounding achievement. However, more significant than our success in Albi is our triumph over the entire season. We now hold three titles: overall, junior, and team. We couldn't have asked for more, and we are eagerly anticipating the new adventures that await us in the future," stated Fabien Calvet, the head of Buggyra Academy France.The "Golden Weekend" kicked off on Saturday. Téo needed only three points to secure his second career French championship title, and he achieved that in the very first race. Starting from the front row, he secured his second-place finish behind his biggest rival, Thomas Robineau in the MAN truck. The celebrations could commence in full swing."It's a done deal. I'm the French champion for 2023! I want to express my gratitude to the entire team, our partners, my family, and all my friends who came out to support me today. It was a fantastic day, and I'm incredibly happy," declared the newly crowned king of French trucks.Raphaël won the second race on Saturday, thus securing the Junior title. Téo marked his fresh coronation with a fourth-place finish. "It was a tough race, filled with intense battles against my rivals. Although I didn't make it to the podium, the title is what truly matters," emphasized Téo Calvet.Raphaël Sousa ultimately lost his courageous battle for third place by a mere single point after two Sunday races. Téo secured victory in the first race of the day and followed it up with a second-place finish. So Buggyra Academy France secured their third cup, this time among the teams."After starting from the second position, I fought for the lead. Overtaking on this track isn't an easy task, but I managed to claim the first position in the very first corner. In the second race, I pushed even harder and secured a second-place finish," described Téo Calvet as he wrapped up a successful season.

Buggyra Racing Organisation

Buggyra Powersports OU

+372 5606 4169



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram