Inharmony Interactive Introduces Inharmony Sound Lounge 2

inHarmony Meditation Furniture

Next Generation Sound and Relaxation Innovation to Calm Your Mind and Body

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- inHarmony Interactive, a leading innovator in the realm of holistic wellness and immersive relaxation experiences, proudly announces the release of their latest marvel, the inHarmony Sound Lounge 2. This upgraded vibroacoustic product marks another milestone in the company's journey of growth, and unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the way people relax and rejuvenate our minds and bodies.The brainchild of co-founders Craig Goldberg and Dominic Carnevale, inHarmony Interactive has consistently pushed the boundaries of relaxation technology since its inception in 2016. The suite of vibroacoustic wellness products, include the inHarmony Sound Lounge, inHarmony Meditation Cushion, and inHarmony Practitioner, each designed to elevate relaxation and well-being. With the launch of the inHarmony Sound Lounge 2, they have once again shattered expectations, delivering an enhanced relaxation experience to customers.The new inHarmony Sound Lounge 2 combines cutting-edge technology with the art of relaxation. Featuring an integrated base, built-in high fidelity speakers, internal accessory storage, and a custom amplifier with Bluetooth capability, this innovative product streamlines the setup process, requiring just two cables for complete installation.Craig Goldberg, Co-founder of inHarmony Interactive, expresses his excitement: "We are thrilled to introduce the inHarmony Sound Lounge 2 to our valued customers. This represents the culmination of years of dedication to enhancing relaxation experiences. With its new features and user-friendly design, we are confident that it will become an indispensable part of our customers' wellness routines, providing them with unparalleled relaxation and rejuvenation."What's New in the inHarmony Sound Lounge 2:- Upgraded Amplifier: A meticulously crafted amplifier built from the ground up, setting a new industry standard.- Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect the device to the amplifier via Bluetooth, ensuring a wireless and hassle-free experience.- Versatile Connectivity: A 3.5mm input allows for device hardwiring, while a 3.5mm headphone port provides individual control.- USB Drive Ready: The Sound Lounge 2 is equipped to handle USB drive connections, offering even more flexibility.- Enhanced Controls: Separate controls for Speakers/Headphones and Vibration provide tailored Vibroacoustic experience- Reverse Compatibility: The new amplifier is compatible with all previous inHarmony Sound Lounge models and many other market offerings (contact us for compatibility inquiries).- Storage and Mobility: The Sound Lounge 2 folds in half to a clamshell configuration for easy storage and includes four removable wheels/castors for effortless transportation.Delivered in a convenient, storable configuration, the Sound Lounge 2 features integrated legs that extend automatically for quick and straightforward setup. Boasting four tactile transducers, industry leading amplifier, concert-grade cables, and optional high quality headphones, it delivers powerful sound frequencies to both the ears and body, inducing a state of relaxation that is truly transformative.The inHarmony Sound Lounge 2 is now available for pre-order at the exceptional price of $5,678, bringing an unparalleled relaxation experience within reach for all seeking holistic wellness and rejuvenation. Pre-orders will ship first in, first out with an anticipated shipping date of December 1st, 2023.Join inHarmony Interactive in celebrating this remarkable advancement in relaxation technology. Experience a new era of relaxation as you explore the inHarmony Sound Lounge 2, a revolutionary platform for the ultimate unwinding experience.About inHarmony Interactive:inHarmony Interactive is a leading provider of mindfulness and wellness solutions, dedicated to enhancing mental and emotional well-being through innovative products and services. The company's mission is to make mindfulness accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds, empowering individuals to lead healthier, more balanced lives. The inHarmony community is on a mission to revolutionize the world's approach to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being through sound and vibration. Say goodbye to a distracted mind. Say hello to a relaxed existence. Learn more:

