Introducing Radin Health: Next-Gen Radiology With Advanced RIS, PACS & Voice-Integrated Workflow

Revolutionizing healthcare solutions and ushering in a new era of technological advancement.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A Transformative Brand ChangeRadin Health (formerly Seppi Technology Associates) , is pleased to announce a significant development. This transformative brand change reflects our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing healthcare solutions for radiologists, with a profound impact on patient care at both individual and community levels, globally. As a trusted provider of cutting-edge technologies and radiology services, our company has long been recognized for our dedication to improving patient outcomes, streamlining workflow processes, and advancing medical practices.The rebranding to Radin Health signifies our aspiration to build upon this solid foundation and further establish our presence in the rapidly evolving radiology market. Radin Health stands as a beacon of reliability, innovation, and patient-centricity. Our new brand identity embodies our vision to empower healthcare professionals and organizations with comprehensive, integrated solutions that enhance patient care, optimize workflow operations, and drive positive change through intelligent technology."As a Radiologist who has personally encountered the limitations of outdated technologies, I recognize the imperative for efficient and intelligent solutions that enhance patient care. As CEO of Radin Health, my commitment lies in empowering Radiologists with cutting-edge advancements. I eagerly anticipate introducing these products to my esteemed colleagues, as together, we embark on a transformative journey to embrace innovation and revolutionize the field of radiology." - Alex Bugnone, CEO, Radin Health.Radin Health Solutions: A New Frontier in RadiologyWe are also thrilled to introduce our flagship line of products – Radin Health Solutions. These groundbreaking solutions have been meticulously designed to address the diverse challenges faced by healthcare providers, enabling them to deliver exceptional care and achieve improved overall outcomes. The Radin Health Solutions encompass an array of innovative technologies:RADIN RIS: A comprehensive and scalable Radiology Information System that optimizes facility workflows, from efficient scheduling to seamless patient engagement. Our integrated solution enhances collaboration, streamlines operations, and seamlessly integrates with PACS and billing systems, while empowering referring physicians through an intuitive portal.RADIN PACS: Our advanced Picture Archiving and Communication System provides dynamic workflow management, customizable viewing options, and seamless integration with RADIN RIS. Under Radin Health R&D we are working on AI-powered anomaly detection tools to enhance efficiency and diagnostic accuracy.RADIN DICTATION Ai: This AI-powered radiology reporting solution utilizes state-of-the-art speech recognition AI models, continuously learning and adapting to unique speech patterns. Seamlessly integrating with RIS, PACS, and EMR systems, RADIN DICTATION Ai delivers accurate reports, enhancing productivity and patient care. It automates inconsistency checks, structured reporting, and stability.RADIN SELECT: This innovative product particularly useful for large volume subspecialty radiology practices automates workflow management, providing unparalleled flexibility. It can be used independently as a back-end product connected to other PACS/RIS, as a workflow platform that deploys other connected PACS/RIS, or as part of the RADIN RIS/PACS products. RADIN SELECT assigns studies automatically and dynamically manages the radiology workflows.RADIN CX: Our cutting-edge customer touchpoint support team combines the latest technology and expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions. From onboarding and training to ongoing customer support and technical assistance, RADIN CX ensures a premium, personalized experience akin to a white-glove service.These products are just a glimpse of the innovative solutions Radin Health will offer. Our dedication to research and development, along with strong partnerships within the healthcare industry, ensures that we will continue to introduce groundbreaking products and services to address emerging needs.Radin Health at RSNA Conference 2023To showcase our latest products and highlight our future innovation plans, Radin Health will be attending the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference (Booth no. 2957) in November 2023. We invite all interested parties to visit our booth at the event and experience firsthand the cutting-edge solutions we offer.For those who would like more information or are unable to attend the conference, we encourage you to register for a virtual demo of our products online at radinhealth/demo. Our virtual demo provides an in-depth exploration of our solutions, allowing you to discover the transformative potential they hold for your healthcare practice. The transition to Radin Health positions us for greater success in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. This brand change underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers, driving meaningful change in the healthcare industry, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. In the coming weeks, our new brand identity will be rolled out across various touchpoints. We encourage everyone to embrace this exciting change and actively contribute to the continued success of Radin Health. Your commitment, expertise, and passion will be invaluable as we embark on this transformative journey to revolutionize healthcare.About Radin HealthRadin Health is a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions for radiologists, dedicated to enhancing patient care and driving positive change in the healthcare industry. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and patient-centricity, Radin Health empowers healthcare professionals and organizations with comprehensive, integrated solutions that optimize workflow operations, improve diagnostic accuracy, and streamline patient engagement. From advanced Radiology Information Systems (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) to AI-powered radiology reporting solutions and workflow management tools, Radin Health delivers cutting-edge technologies designed to revolutionize radiology practices and improve overall outcomes. Committed to research and development and guided by strong partnerships within the healthcare industry, Radin Health continues to introduce groundbreaking products and services to address emerging needs. For more information, visit radinhealth.

