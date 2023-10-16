Lebanese Journalist Giselle Khoury Passes Away

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) After a protracted battle with illness, Lebanese journalist Giselle Khoury passed away on Sunday at the age of 62 in her home in Beirut.

According to reports, Khoury had been receiving treatment in a hospital for the past two weeks after her condition suddenly got worse.

She requested to be carried home on Friday after fighting cancer for two and a half years.

Khoury's professional career started in 1986 at the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation, where she hosted the most notable Arab and international political and cultural figures on her program“The Dialogue of a Lifetime” between 1992 and 2001. She later joined the MBC group in 2002 and helped to launch the“Al Arabiya” channel. Between 2003 to 2013, she was the host of the“Bel Arabi” program.

Khoury she passed away at home in the company of her loved ones.