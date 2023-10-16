Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 Years: Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Response On Salman Khan's Role Lights Up Special Screening

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the timeless classic, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," fans were treated to a special screening in Mumbai, which featured the film's lead actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, alongside director Karan Johar. The trio shared fond memories associated with the movie and expressed their gratitude to the cast and crew members who couldn't be present for the event. One memorable moment occurred when Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Salman Khan's special appearance in the romantic drama.

With his trademark wit, Shah Rukh Khan responded in a manner that added an extra layer of charm to the evening. When fans inquired about Salman Khan's role in the film, Shah Rukh quipped, "Woh interval ke baad aayega, abhi interval tak speech nahi hui hai meri. In order of appearance mention kar raha hu main. Rani ko bhi tab mention karunga jab bhoot ban ke aayegi (He will come after the interval; my speech hasn't happened until the interval. I'm mentioning in the order of appearance. I'll mention Rani when she appears as a ghost)." His witty response elicited laughter and cheers from the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan continued to playfully engage with the crowd, saying, "Yes, and Salman bhai, and Rani, who came as a ghost in the end again, the little kids in the film who were so lovely."

The iconic film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" featured Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol in the lead roles. Unfortunately, Kajol, who portrayed Anjali, couldn't attend the special screening. The movie originally graced theaters on October 16, 1998, and it continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans, achieving both critical acclaim and commercial success.

