Fifth Joint Training Forum For Zakat Agencies In GCC States Begins

Doha, Qatar: The fifth joint training forum for the Zakat agencies in GCC states kicked off yesterday in Doha under the title: 'Creativity in Marketing Zakat Institutions' Projects'.

The event is being organised by Zakat Affairs Department in collaboration with the General-Secretariat of GCC states, the event is held under the auspices of Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim.

The forum will shed the light on numerous topics such as marketing as one of the activities to figure out gaps in markets, offer products and services to meet the entire needs of clients from those products and services, as well as handle the notion of marketing and its trends through time, its diverse functions with clients, types of clients and methods of dealing with them separately.

Additionally, the forum will discuss practical cases of marketing, including strategic marketing, which commences before companies and organizations launch their products in markets. It might commence with the start of the company and is closely connected with the company's strategy as part and parcel of it.

The forum will also discuss tactical marketing, its essence as daily and periodic technical marketing operations to market a product or service, which consists of products, prices, and places, in addition to theoretical marketing, structuring marketing, and creation of operational plans.

The event will highlight marketing in charitable institutions, marketing campaigns in these institutions, methods of planning them, along with other relevant programs such as governance of Zakat institutions, governance of volunteer work institutionalization setting strategic paths and performance indicators in Zakat institutions, as well as the methods utilized in presenting the forums program and other topics.

Head of the Zakat Services Division of the Zakat Fund and chairman of the forum's organizing committee, Mohamed Jaber Al Baridi, highlighted the topics and vital scientific materials the forum is set to discuss, including the key objectives of the forum, particularly for professionals and those who market Zakat projects in GCC member states.

In remarks to QNA, Al Baridi outlined that the forum is complementary to the previous forums in GCC states, affirming that it will achieve significant benefits for beneficiaries. He thanked all participants from the sisterly GCC member states, emphasizing that their participations underscore the keenness to support the forum to pay off and accomplish the norms and objectives of this event.

A prominent trainer and consultant in charitable work and Director-General of Insan Charity Association in the State of Kuwait, Dr. Mubarak Salem Al Azmi, said the forum comes considering the evolution of the Zakat agencies in GCC states, pointing out that the State of Qatar had previously hosted and organized many events that were fully successful, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.