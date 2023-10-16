Iraq Allocates $19M For New Civil Defense Centers

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has decided to allocate 25 billion dinars [$19 million] from the Ministry of Finance's emergency reserves to the Ministry of Interior.

The funds will be added to the investment budget of the Civil Defense Directorate to enable the construction of 100 low-cost civil defense centers using a direct implementation approach.

Each center will be constructed at a cost of 250 million dinars, bypassing the contracting methods outlined in the Government Contracts Implementation Instructions No. 2 of 2014 and the associated regulations.

(Source: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)