Sit-In Held In Front Of US Embassy In Amman In Protest Against Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanians on Saturday gathered for a

sit-in near the US embassy in Amman to protest against the Israeli aggression on Gaza. Participants in the sit-in called for halting the aggression and putting an end to the crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces against Gazans.

They called for an immediate international effort to force Israel to stop its attacks, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The sit-in participants also stressed their rejection of the forcible displacement of Gazans, and urged a halt to the collective punishment policy imposed by Israel on Gaza. This includes cutting off water and power, bombarding hospitals and banning the entry of humanitarian assistance to the besieged enclave.



