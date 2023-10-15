Russians Again Shell Kherson, Power Supply Partially Interrupted

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops again opened fire on the city of Kherson, having damaged power transmission lines.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The Russian army continues to attack Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River – Ed.]. Following another attack, power transmission lines were again damaged,” Mrochko wrote.
At the moment, power supply services have been interrupted in downtown Kherson. Repair works are underway.
A reminder that, on the morning of October 15, 2023, Russian invaders dropped aerial bombs on Kherson.
A critical infrastructure object was hit, which caused interruptions in mobile connection, Internet and power supply services. Later, electricity supply was reported to have been restored in the city.
MENAFN15102023000193011044ID1107242582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.