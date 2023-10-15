Russians Again Shell Kherson, Power Supply Partially Interrupted

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops again opened fire on the city of Kherson, having damaged power transmission lines.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Russian army continues to attack Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River – Ed.]. Following another attack, power transmission lines were again damaged,” Mrochko wrote.

At the moment, power supply services have been interrupted in downtown Kherson. Repair works are underway.

A reminder that, on the morning of October 15, 2023, Russian invaders dropped aerial bombs on Kherson.

A critical infrastructure object was hit, which caused interruptions in mobile connection, Internet and power supply services. Later, electricity supply was reported to have been restored in the city.