Expand North Star 2023 Kicks Off In Dubai Gathering Game-Changing Start-Ups To Accelerate On Global Stage

World's largest start-up show welcomes over 1,800 startups from more than 100 countries, 1,000 investors managing US$ 1 trillion and 500+ expert speakers

Event enhances Dubai's position as a global digital hub, connecting venture capital with unicorns, scale-ups and startups and attracting the global tech community

Dubai, UAE:Expand North Star, the world's largest start-up show, opened in Dubai Harbour today (15 October), it's largest ever edition featuring more than 1,800 start-ups from 100 countries looking to connect, fundraise and share experiences with global peers.



Hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star takes place from 15-18 October 2023 at the Middle East's biggest superyacht hub, where more than 1,000 investors with a combined total of over US$ 1 trillion under management are ramping up the start-up investor momentum in one of the world's most dynamic and diverse scale-up ecosystems.



Expand North Star is the powerhouse start-up show of GITEX GLOBAL, the world largest tech event, which opens tomorrow (16 October) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The blockbuster duo, organised by DWTC, comprise a combined 2.7 million sq. ft of exhibition space, a 40 percent increase over the previous year, inviting the world to the year's most anticipated dialogue and deep scrutiny into a new tech paradigm experimenting in AI, the cloud, Web 3.0, and a sustainable digital economy.



Expand North Star 2023 features AI Monday, showcasing fast-scaling AI startups; India Central, the biggest gathering of over 200+ Indian startups ever assembled outside of the country; as well as Asia Fast 100 and Africa Fast 100, the event's largest showcases that bring together 100 leading startups from each continent for nearly a week long program of conferences, networking, and dedicated pitch competitions.

The gathering of next-gen companies also features three themed sub-events targeting specific sectors: Fintech Surge, the Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania. Expand North Star will also culminate with the Supernova Challenge. The prestigious pitch competition offers a prize fund of US$ 200,000, further enhancing the appeal of this unmissable event.

