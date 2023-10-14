Visionary Leadership Award Honour For HMC Official

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Planetree International has honoured one of the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)'s executive leaders, Nasser al-Naimi, for extraordinary achievements in person-centred care with the 2023 Visionary Leadership Award.

He accepted the award at a ceremony this month at Boston, Massachusetts.

Al-Naimi, the HMC's deputy chief of quality for the Centre of Patient Experience and Staff Engagement and director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, was cited for his“dedication and commitment to advocating for the needs of patients, families, and staff”.

“I have had the opportunity to work with an individual that is not only dedicated to the principles and values of person-centred care, but who has both the vision and the leadership ability to elevate their commitment into a lasting legacy of kindness, caring, and compassion,” said Planetree International president Dr Susan Frampton.“Mr Nasser al-Naimi is one of those unique people. He is most deserving of this award for person-centred leadership.”

Established in 2012, the Planetree International Visionary Leadership Award recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to person-centred care and patients' rights on a global scale.

Since its creation, this honour has been bestowed on a distinguished group of international pioneers.

Previous awardees included Alice Mwongera, a human's rights activist and president of Kenya's Moses Morris Foundation, who played an essential role in establishing the African Patients' Rights charter, and Lucille Hanscomb, who served as president of the Picker Institute organisation that established one of the first patient-centred measurement instruments used internationally.

“I am honoured to accept this important award,” said al-Naimi.“As a recognised leader for patient and family engagement, the delivery of high-quality person-centred care is at the centre of the HMC's mission.”

“To meet the needs of our patients and their families, we strive to provide person-centric and innovative programme and services,” he said.“But without the commitment and dedication of our HMC colleagues, staff, and our special collaboration with our strong patient and family advisory councils, the execution of these programmes would not be possible.”

Since the beginning of the partnership between the HMC and Planetree six years ago, five HMC hospitals have achieved Gold and Silver certification for excellence in person-centred care, and additional sites are currently undergoing the certification and recertification journey.

The intention is for the entire HMC system, as well as the broader healthcare system in Qatar and beyond, to adopt the policies, frameworks, and practices that produce and maintain permanent progress.

