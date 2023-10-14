Event Registration Software Market Is Going To Boom ACTIVE Network, Arlo ,Attendify Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Latest Released Event Registration Software market study has evaluated the future



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Event Registration Software market to witness a CAGR of 11.98% during forecast period of 2023–2029. The market is segmented by Type (Venue Management Software, Event Registration and Ticketing Software, Event Planning Software, Event Marketing Software, Analytics and Reporting Software, Others) by Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) by Service (Professional Services:, Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Managed Services) by Deployment (On-premises, Cloud) by End User (Corporate, Government, Third-party Planners, Education, Others(Non-Profit Event Management Industry and Associations)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Event Registration Software market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 11.98% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD

Definition:

Event registration software comprises a wide range of software products that are used in the management of academic conferences, professional and trade exhibitions, event schedule planning, and others. Market leaders are focusing on product innovation. For instance, according to the report titled â€œInside the Mind of Event Attendees,â€ Cvent, engaged in events and hospitality management technology and Edelman Intelligence, research and analytics consultancy collected responses from 3,000 event attendees in the United Kingdom, United States, and Germany to identify their preferences and attitudes about the overall event experience. The results help the company to analyze experiences that attendees want as well as areas of development that attendees are looking for. . Further, technological advancement in the event registration software for event automation expected to drive the market over the forecasted period.

Market Trends:



Emergence of IoT and Artificial Intelligence in Event Registration Software Growing Adoption of Event Registration Software for Highly Targeted Marketing

Market Drivers:



Increasing Demand for Event Automation Rising Adoption of Social Media for Event Marketing

Market Opportunities:



Increasing Demand from Small and Medium Enterprises

Rising Demand for Customized Event Website Creation Growing Applications of AR and VR Technology in Event Registration Software

Revenue and Sales Estimation - Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.

SWOT Analysis on Event Registration Software Players

In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.

Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.

Regulation Analysis

. Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Event Registration Software

. Regulation and its Implications

. Other Compliances

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

. Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

. Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

. Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

. Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: ACTIVE Network (United States), Arlo (New Zealand), Attendify (United States), Aventri (United States), Bizzabo (United States), Certain (United States), Cvent (United States), Event Bank (United States), EventBooking (United States), Eventbrite (United States), Event Geek (United States), EventMobi (Canada), Event Pro (Canada), Eventuosity (United States)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

. APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

. South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

. MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Some Extracts from Event Registration Software Market Study Table of Content

Event Registration Software Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Venue Management Software, Event Registration and Ticketing Software, Event Planning Software, Event Marketing Software, Analytics and Reporting Software, Others] in 2023

Event Registration Software Market by Application/End Users [Corporate, Government, Third-party Planners, Education, Others(Non-Profit Event Management Industry and Associations)]

Global Event Registration Software Sales and Growth Rate (2019–2029)

Event Registration Software Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Event Registration Software (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

........and view more in complete table of Contents

