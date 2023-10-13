(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New Book: Object Chandigarh – A Captivating Journey into Modernist Furniture and Design

Object Chandigarh is a captivating pictorial exploration that unveils the legacy of iconic modernist furniture and design in the heart of Chandigarh, India. Authored by George Gilpin, this book offers an immersive journey into the rich tradition of craftsmanship that embodies the culture of India and the Punjab Region, where a tradition of resourcefulness, judicious use of materials, and inventive repurposing thrives. Visiting Chandigarh over a decade ago, Gilpin encountered a culture where objects are cherished, reinvented, and imbued with a storied narrative born of necessity.

“Object Chandigarh not only delves into the history of these iconic pieces but also celebrates their enduring relevance in one of the world's most significant architectural cities,” says George Gilpin's, author.“My passion for these furnishings is at the heart of this publication, offering readers a profound insight into the intricate details, design evolution, and the subjective value each piece holds.”

In 1953, Chandigarh was inaugurated as a utopian capital for India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Nehru. This transformative endeavor harnessed the brilliance of French designer Le Corbusier, who oversaw the city's architectural plan. Simultaneously, Le Corbusier's cousin, Pierre Jeanneret, embarked on a remarkable collaboration to design unique pieces of furniture tailored to Chandigarh's environment. These furnishings were brought to life by local craftsmen, each interpreting construction differently, resulting in distinct variations, all meticulously crafted with hand tools. The stenciled markings on some pieces bear testament to this history.

Gilpin's journey led him to an obsession with woodwork, uncovering subtle construction differences and the stories embedded in the original finishes, weathered by time and use. The patina and unique marks on each piece tell a compelling tale of those who lived with these furnishings. Object Chandigarh demonstrates that the value of these designs is a subjective experience, with each piece holding its own narrative, alterations, and distinctive colorations. Gilpin's profound fascination with Chandigarh's furniture is the driving force behind the book. His deep appreciation for the craftsmanship, design evolution, and subjective value of these iconic pieces has culminated in this captivating book.

Today, Chandigarh's architectural marvels and furniture designs are celebrated as integral elements of one of the world's most significant architectural cities. Object Chandigarh is a remarkable collection of furniture examples designed for this modernist city, where the patina speaks of stories, and the condition reflects a life lived.

Object Chandigarh is a collaborative endeavor that brings together a talented team of individuals who share a passion for preserving and celebrating Chandigarh's modernist furniture legacy:



Author: George Gilpin

Editing: Patrick Parrish of the Patrick Parrish Gallery in New York City.

Essay: "Repaired Modernism" by Art Advisor Simon Andrews, written exclusively for this publication.

Photography: Balarama Heller, a photographer and artist residing in Brooklyn, New York.

Book Design: Flat Fix of Brooklyn, New York.

Printing: Wilco Art Books in The Netherlands. Website:

There will be an event on October 26, 2023, from 6 - 8 P.M. at the Patrick Parrish Gallery to celebrate the book launch and an exhibit of pieces will be on display that is included in the book and other furniture from Chandigarh. The gallery is located at 50 Lispenard St. New York, NY 10013. The event is open to the public. A limited-edition poster will be given away to the first 100 visitors.

Object Chandigarh is more than a book; it is an immersive window into the soul of Chandigarh's iconic furniture designs. Secure your copy and delve into the architectural masterpiece that is Chandigarh's design heritage. Visit to purchase the book, and look for it at select art and design bookstores.

About Object Chandigarh

