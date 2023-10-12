In Kherson, Russians Hit University - Roof Broken, Ceiling Collapsed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the shelling of Kherson in the morning on October 12, the building of Kherson State University was damaged.

This was reported on Facebook by the rector of the educational institution Oleksandr Spivakovsky, Ukrinform reported.

"An hour ago, the aggressor hit the university's assembly hall. What can I add to this?" he said in a statement.

The published photos show that the shelling damaged the roof and collapsed the ceiling.

Explosions occurred in- Russians hit children's hospital

Kherson State University is a higher education institution in Kherson. It is one of the oldest educational institutions in the South of Ukraine. The university was founded during the First World War in November 1917.

As reported, in the morning of October 12, Russian troops fired on Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank, hitting a children's hospital.