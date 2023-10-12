Emirates Food Industries And Alltech Embark On The Middle East Regions' First Planet Of Plenty Partnership.

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai UAE: National Dairy and Masakin Dairy, two prominent entities under Emirates Food Industries, are excited to announce their groundbreaking collaboration with Alltech, a global leader in animal nutrition and sustainability solutions. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the dairy industry, as the companies aim to revolutionise carbon footprint benchmarking and reduction efforts while introducing the innovative methane-reducing technology, Agolin in the Middle East.

Under the umbrella of Emirates Food Industries, the company has launched its flagship food and beverages brand, Hayatna, which has garnered widespread acclaim for its quality and freshness. Now, the two dairy giants are expanding their commitment to sustainability by embarking on a transformative journey to measure and mitigate their carbon footprints.

Gerald Kiernan, the General Manager of National and Masakin Dairy Farms emphasized the increasing pressure that companies worldwide are under to adopt eco-conscious practices amid the growing concerns about climate change.“As industry leaders, National and Masakin Dairy recognise the importance of actively curbing greenhouse gas emissions and setting new sustainability benchmarks.”

Through their collaboration with Alltech, a pioneering force in sustainable agriculture and nutrition, National and Masakin Dairy will have access to cutting-edge carbon footprint benchmarking technologies. The innovative tools will provide precise measurements of their environmental impact, enabling the companies to make data-driven decisions and set ambitious targets for reducing their carbon footprints.

“As an essential part of Emirates Food Industries, National and Masakin Dairy's steadfast commitment to sustainability reflects the company's broader vision of embracing greener practices throughout the value chain. By fostering innovation and implementing eco-friendly initiatives, the companies aim to pave the way for a more sustainable dairy industry in the Middle East.” said Wasfi Kaso, CEO of Emirates Food Industries

A significant breakthrough in this partnership lies in adopting Alltech's methane-reducing technology. Notably, National and Masakin Dairy will become the first-ever company in the Middle East to implement this revolutionary technology. The methane-reducing solution has been scientifically proven to lower methane emissions by 10%, significantly reducing the dairy industry's carbon footprint. Moreover, this transformative technology can enhance farm profitability by increasing feed efficiency and milk production.

“The solidification of many years of collaboration with Emirates Food Industries in a Planet of Plenty Partnership represents the goals of the wider global Alltech family. Our dear founder, Dr. Pearse Lyons's most famous quote was,“It's not about making money. It's about making a difference”. This partnership illustrates what is possible in the Middle East Region when companies join forces toward a single goal” Paul McVeigh, Regional Manager, Alltech Middle East.

The collaboration with Alltech underscores National and Masakin Dairy's unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship while setting a precedent for other dairy enterprises. This landmark initiative reaffirms their position as leaders in the dairy sector, elevating their brand, Hayatna, to new heights as a symbol of premium quality, sustainable practices, and conscious consumer choice.

Moreover, this initiative takes place on the eve of COP28, the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. COP28, which is set to take place in November 2023 hosted by the UAE, will bring together leaders, policymakers, and experts from around the world to discuss and formulate strategies to combat climate change.

The groundbreaking efforts of National and Masakin Dairy, in partnership with Alltech, will undoubtedly serve as a shining example of corporate responsibility and climate action during the COP28 discussions. By taking proactive steps to reduce their carbon footprint and adopting sustainable practices, the dairy industry in the UAE will play a significant role in advancing the country's commitment to achieving the targets outlined in the Paris Agreement.

About Emirates Food Industries:

Emirates Food Industries (EFI) is one of the leading foods, dairy and agricultural companies in the UAE. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EFI has extensive manufacturing, logistics and distribution operations across the UAE. It has diversified interests in the agricultural, animal feed, dairy and food sectors, and the Group consists of more than 10 companies. It plays a key role in the UAE Food Security Agenda.

The Group includes the following agribusinesses and companies:



National Feed and Flour Production and Marketing Co. (NFFPM), a leading animal feed producer and distributor.

National Dairy Factory (Hayatna)

National Dairy Farms (NDF) and Masaken Dairy Farms (MDF), two of the largest standalone dairy farms in the UAE.

National Bags Factory, a leading Polypropylene bags manufacturer. Al Rawdah Veterinary Clinics (RVC)